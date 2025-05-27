Sting Energy becomes Official Energy Drink Partner for Formula 1

Sting Energy has officially entered the fast-paced world of Formula 1 as its Official Energy Drink Partner. As per the company, the official partnership began as a viral sound-driven moment and has since grown into a dynamic collaboration.

With this partnership, Sting Energy will now supercharge fan experiences across 21 races through immersive brand experiences, co-branded products, on-pack promotions, and digital storytelling. Breaking away from the traditional sponsorship route, Sting Energy approached this collaboration by tapping into the power of sound.

Vandita Pandey, VP Marketing at PepsiCo, International Beverages, Energy, said, “Sometimes the most powerful brand moments aren’t manufactured – they’re discovered. This wasn’t just about launching a campaign; it was about listening to culture and amplifying what fans already felt. This partnership is more than regular sponsorship, it’s sonic alignment. Sting Energy didn’t just join Formula 1, it revealed it had always been there, embedded in the thrill, hidden in the sound; and now, the world knows. The brand officially takes its place on track with a future of vigorous fan experiences ahead.”

On May 23, 2025, DJ and producer Armin van Buuren posted a video unveiling a surprising discovery – the sound of “Stinggg” echoing through the roar of an F1 engine. While isolating audio layers from a race recording, Armin noticed an uncanny resemblance between the engine’s pitch and the sonic builds in his music. The post piqued global curiosity, as fans, creators and F1 icons joined the conversation.

Armin van Buuren said, "As a longtime F1 fan, I was revisiting some engine sounds in the studio when one frequency stood out, it almost sounded like ‘Sting.’ At first, I thought it was a coincidence, but the more I listened, the more melodic it became. It’s a great reminder that inspiration can come from the most unexpected places – even a car racing down the track."

Jonny Haworth, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1, said, “Formula 1 has always been about more than just speed - it’s about emotion, energy, and the sensory experience that comes with every race. This partnership with Sting Energy taps into that energy in a fresh, creative way. It’s a celebration of the power of sound, and how culture and sport continue to collide in exciting new ways.”