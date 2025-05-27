Tata Digital to move HQ from Fort to Lower Parel, saving Rs 2 Crore a month in rent

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Digital is moving its headquarters from Fort in South Mumbai to Lower Parel, a shift expected to be completed by the end of July, according to information shared with Moneycontrol.
The company, best known for operating Tata Neu, as well as owning BigBasket, 1mg, and other digital consumer businesses, will leave behind its current six-floor office at Fort House. It will relocate to a three-floor space in One International Centre (OIC), Lower Parel.
The move will help Tata Digital save around Rs 2 crore a month in rent, or Rs 24 crore annually.
Currently, the company is said to be paying around Rs 3 crore per month for its Fort office. The new Lower Parel office will cost approximately Rs 1 crore a month, a significant reduction.
Sources say the decision wasn’t purely financial. As per the report, one source added that the reason for choosing Lower Parel was that former CEO Naveen Tahilyani lived nearby. The shorter commute would have allowed him to spend more time at work.
However, Tahilyani stepped down last week, and a successor has not yet been announced.
Tata Digital’s Mumbai office remains its largest, with over 800 employees, but the company maintains a flexible approach to working locations, including the possibility of staff relocating to other cities.