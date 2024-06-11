Update mental models from an incremental to an exponential one: Devndra Chawla

How can anyone keep pace with the ever-changing dynamics of the 21st century? When the first computers emerged, keeping up to date with the latest technology or consumer trend was simpler. Today the world is global and exponential; things are not changing over decades but rather years or months. As renowned inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil pointed out, our intuition about the future is still linear, but the reality of change is now exponential. If I take 30 steps linearly, I get to 30. If I take 30 steps exponentially, I get to a billion!

We are living a paradox in which the world is changing at exponential speed, but we operate based on linear models. Today businesses, institutions, and individuals must navigate a complex mind boggling environment defined by geo-political factors, rapid technological advancements, dynamic consumer preferences and paradigm shifts. Thriving in this exponential era requires new focus and skills and not working 10x harder.

Over the past few years, a new breed of exponential organizations has emerged having 10 times the impact of traditional organizations, and no industry is immune. People in the healthcare industry would have never seen Apple or Google become their potential competitors, neither Toyota or Ford had foreseen the rise of Tesla and EVs. Turning an idea into a $1 billion company with small teams is becoming increasingly common — the rate of experimentation and value creation in the internet era has exploded.

Technological advancements, particularly in AI, big data, and digital platforms, are radically affecting operational and competitive dynamics. Leaders must not only stay abreast of these developments but also actively integrate them into their business models and learning programs.

Organisations must close the skill gap through focused training and deliberate investments in AI technology. You either disrupt your own company or someone else will. As Intel understood during its decades of dominance but is now generations behind Nvidia. Incumbents got complacent and got completely blindsided by the sudden growth of AI. Nvidia read the market well and started investing in ML and AI early on. Nvidia's ascent in high-end computing and to dizzying valuation can be attributed to a culture that promotes embracing technological innovation.

Flexibility and willingness to pivot are essential traits for leaders aiming to transform their business models effectively in the current environment. Consumer behaviour is constantly shifting, influenced by digital access, social media, and changing expectations. Businesses must foster agility within their teams to quickly respond to market shifts and consumer preferences. Quick commerce gained traction in 2021, as consumers were forced to move online for daily essentials due to pandemic lockdowns. Convenience of quick doorstep delivery at the tap of button on a smartphone changed the consumer mindset. Malls have also responded to changing consumer needs and have now become social consumption hubs, by reworking the brand mix to Entertainment, Fashion, and Food & Beverage. The best ones are thriving.

With climate change and environmental concerns at the forefront, sustainable practices are no longer optional. Leading through exponential change involves embedding sustainability into the core strategy. As younger generations develop purchasing power, firms must go beyond simple claims of sustainability.

Thriving in an era of exponential change is a complex but rewarding challenge. It requires a forward-thinking mindset, a willingness to adapt, and a commitment to drive positive change. Slow moving and staid institutions are primed for disruption.

Perhaps the most fundamental area is the need to update our mental models from an incremental to an exponential one.