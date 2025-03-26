Kunal Kamra receives YouTube donations as free speech debate heats up

A YouTube video by comedian Kunal Kamra, in which he called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a “gaddar” (traitor), has reignited the debate on free speech in India. The video, featuring Kamra performing a parody of the song Bholi Si Surat from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, was meant as satire referencing Shinde’s 2022 rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. However, it drew strong opposition from Shiv Sena workers, who deemed it defamatory.

Despite the controversy, Kamra received a flood of financial support from his audience through YouTube’s "Super Thanks" feature, which allows viewers to donate directly to creators. Thousands of supporters contributed amounts ranging from a few hundred rupees to larger sums in British pounds and US dollars, showing their backing for free speech.

One viewer, donating ₹179, commented, "Thanks, Kunal, for having the courage to speak up. I hope people will support free speech by contributing." Another, donating £99.99, urged Kamra to start a fundraiser, saying, "They will come after you for this. Set up a fundraiser, and we will cover your costs. Cheers, mate."

Backlash and Vandalism The controversy escalated when Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Mumbai studio where Kamra had recorded the video. The comedian also faced a police complaint and demands for an apology.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded, stating that while free speech is encouraged, it has limits. "Eknath Shinde has been insulted. This will not be tolerated. The elections have shown who the real traitors are. No comedian has the right to say such things about a senior leader," he said.

He further insisted that Kamra apologise, adding that legal action would be taken against him.

Following the vandalism, several Shiv Sena members were arrested but later granted bail. Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, who filed the complaint against Kamra, warned that the comedian would not be allowed to move freely in Mumbai. "If he is seen in public, we will paint his face black," he said.

In response to the attack, the studio where Kamra’s video was filmed announced a temporary closure. The management expressed frustration at being repeatedly targeted for content created by independent performers.

"Artists are responsible for their own views. We do not control their content, yet we get blamed and attacked every time," the studio said in a statement.

The incident has sparked heated discussions online. Some social media users criticised Kamra, arguing that free speech should not be misused, while others defended his right to satire.

One critic pointed out Kamra’s past remarks about actress Kangana Ranaut, whose Mumbai office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020. At the time, Kamra had commented, "I liked it. They did the right thing." His critics used this to question his stance on free speech.

Meanwhile, others argued that legal action should only apply if speech incites violence. "A mature leader would laugh this off," one user wrote.

Kamra defended his right to free speech, stating, "Freedom of expression isn’t just for praising the rich and powerful. Just because you can’t take a joke doesn’t mean I lose my rights."

He also condemned the vandalism at the studio, questioning whether the same legal scrutiny would apply to those who attacked the venue. "I will cooperate with the police. But will the law be enforced equally against those who think vandalism is an appropriate response to a joke?"