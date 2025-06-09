ZEE partners with Bullet to launch India’s first micro-drama app

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has announced a strategic equity partnership with Bullet, a new-age content and tech start-up co-founded by Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah. The collaboration will see the launch of India’s first micro-drama app within the ZEE5 platform, aimed at younger audiences who prefer fast-paced, mobile-friendly content.

Bullet delivers vertical-format, bite-sized episodes designed for binge-watching, featuring creator-led stories with high emotional appeal. It plans to offer content in multiple languages and use ZEE’s extensive content library and expertise to deliver strong, engaging narratives.

With AI-driven personalisation, gamified user experiences, and dynamic pricing for content, Bullet seeks to change how short-form stories are made, discovered and monetised. The platform will also empower independent creators by providing tools and a monetisation pipeline.

ZEE’s spokesperson said the move is part of their larger digital strategy, focused on innovation and scaling new formats to attract younger viewers. “Short-form storytelling is a powerful tool to engage today’s audiences. Integrating Bullet into ZEE5 will strengthen our value offering and boost digital growth,” they noted.

Bullet will benefit from ZEE5’s analytics capabilities, robust technology stack, and large user base. The start-up's co-founders expressed excitement over building a platform at the intersection of storytelling, technology and creator empowerment.