            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • nihilent-unveils-emoscape-ai-to-decipher-emotions-drawing-on-ancient-indian-principles-69592

Nihilent unveils Emoscape AI to decipher emotions, drawing on ancient Indian principles

Incorporating Emoscape into advertising campaigns allows companies to assess real-time emotional responses to content, refining approaches to better meet consumer needs and expectations.

By  Storyboard18Jun 10, 2025 9:45 AM
Nihilent unveils Emoscape AI to decipher emotions, drawing on ancient Indian principles
Emoscape's understanding of human behavio impacts advertising and marketing. Emotion AI can revolutionize these fields by offering deeper insights into consumer sentiments, enabling more personalized and effective marketing strategies. By recognizing subtle emotional cues, brands can craft campaigns that resonate emotionally, fostering stronger connections with audiences. (Image: Unsplash)

Nihilent's Emoscape Emotion AI engine, unveiled in Pune, India, heralds a new era in emotion recognition, as per the company. This technology, deeply rooted in India's ancient Natyashastra, bridges centuries-old wisdom with modern AI, enhancing understanding and application of emotions across various fields. Utilizing advanced 3D motion capture and AI algorithms, Emoscape detects emotions with precision, requiring just a camera for non-invasive emotional analysis.

L. C. Singh, Founder of Nihilent, emphasized the platform's potential: "Technology should serve a higher human purpose. With Emoscape, we introduce AI that respects the emotional core of human interaction, merging classical Indian emotional theory with AI innovation. This offers new ways for industries to interact with human emotions, bringing clarity, empathy, and awareness to healthcare, education, sports, and workplace wellness."

Beyond these domains, Emoscape's understanding of human behavio impacts advertising and marketing. Emotion AI can revolutionize these fields by offering deeper insights into consumer sentiments, enabling more personalized and effective marketing strategies. By recognizing subtle emotional cues, brands can craft campaigns that resonate emotionally, fostering stronger connections with audiences.

Incorporating Emoscape into advertising campaigns allows companies to assess real-time emotional responses to content, refining approaches to better meet consumer needs and expectations. Similarly, in marketing, understanding nuanced consumer emotions can drive engagement, loyalty, and retention by aligning products and messages with emotional triggers.


Tags
First Published on Jun 10, 2025 9:45 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

OpenAI's annualised revenue surges to $10 billion from $5.5 billion in December 2024

OpenAI's annualised revenue surges to $10 billion from $5.5 billion in December 2024

Brand Marketing

Zomato introduces new restaurant fees and rider visibility plan amid stagnant growth

Zomato introduces new restaurant fees and rider visibility plan amid stagnant growth

Brand Marketing

Everything Apple just unveiled at WWDC 2025: From liquid glass to smarter AI

Everything Apple just unveiled at WWDC 2025: From liquid glass to smarter AI

Brand Marketing

Birla Opus vs. Asian Paints: Paint wars intensify as CCI set to probe market practices

Birla Opus vs. Asian Paints: Paint wars intensify as CCI set to probe market practices

Brand Marketing

Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two public companies by next year in major industry shakeup

Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two public companies by next year in major industry shakeup

Brand Marketing

YouTube cracks down on ad blockers with new tactics to boost Premium subscription

YouTube cracks down on ad blockers with new tactics to boost Premium subscription

Brand Marketing

McDonald’s taps 'fan truths', teams up with Ranveer Singh under global “Famous Orders” campaign

McDonald’s taps 'fan truths', teams up with Ranveer Singh under global “Famous Orders” campaign