      LS Digital enters Australian market with a new office in Melbourne

      The integrated digital business transformation company, LS Digital, aims to empower local businesses to achieve their business transformation goals, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in the new market.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2024 2:59 PM
      In Australia, LS Digital will focus on sectors such as BFSI, Energy, Education, Health, e-Commerce, Mining, Government, Travel & Tourism, Realty, and Food.

      LS Digital, the integrated digital business transformation company, has announced its expansion into the Australian market with the opening of its new office in Melbourne. This marks a milestone in the company's global growth plan.

      Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of LS Digital, said, “Our new office in Melbourne will enable us to bring our cutting-edge digital business transformation services and innovative solutions that have driven success for our clients globally, to now brands in Australia region too.”

      LS Digital's entry into Australia is strategically aligned with its Centre of Excellence (COE) model of service delivery. This model ensures that clients receive the quality service through specialised teams that focus on industry-specific needs and leverage the latest technologies and methodologies.

      “Our deep expertise in user-centric design and technology-driven innovation will enable us to create transformative solutions that drive tangible business impact for our clients in the region. Our COE model is designed to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique challenges and opportunities within key industries,” said Santosh Shukla, Co-founder and CEO - UI/UX, LS Digital.

      “We believe our expertise and innovative approach will drive significant digital transformation and value for businesses across these industries,” Shukla added.

      With its expansion into Australia, LS Digital aims to empower local businesses to achieve their business transformation goals, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.


      First Published on Jul 15, 2024 2:59 PM

