Global Ads Spotlight: 'We are Ayenda' and an inspiring journey of escape from oppression

In 2021, Afghanistan entered a dark chapter as the Taliban seized control of the government, casting a heavy shadow over the lives of millions, particularly women. The fall of Kabul marked the beginning of an era where basic rights—freedom, privacy, education—became uncertain, and the threat to women's lives and livelihoods escalated dramatically. Images of desperate Afghans clinging to departing planes, trying to flee the country, became a haunting symbol of the regime’s oppressive grip.

Amid this pervasive despair, one story stands out—a tale of resilience, hope, and tenacity: that of the Afghan Youth Women’s National Football Team. Their efforts to escape the Taliban's reign and secure a better future culminated in a remarkable victory, encapsulated in the powerful documentary We Are Ayenda. Premiering during the 2023 Women's World Cup, this film, created in collaboration with WhatsApp and the agency Modern Arts, tells the inspiring journey of these athletes—driven by the belief that "every dark cloud has a silver lining."

What is 'We Are Ayenda'?

We Are Ayenda opens with the palpable fear felt by Afghan women footballers, who feared they would be the next targets of the Taliban. The film juxtaposes their harrowing attempts to flee the country with the role of WhatsApp in safeguarding their privacy—a critical tool for their survival as they navigated the perilous escape.

Central to the story is Farkhunda Muhtaj, the former captain of Afghanistan’s women’s national football team, who, after her retirement from the sport, turned to activism. Muhtaj, alongside WhatsApp, played an instrumental role in helping the players orchestrate their escape, demonstrating the power of human connection and the importance of digital privacy in a time of crisis.

The documentary showcases the meticulous and dangerous steps these women took to secure their freedom: from obtaining necessary documents to ensuring they had enough food and water for the arduous journey ahead. Muhtaj emerges as both a guide and a beacon of hope as she shepherds them through a system designed to break them. Along the way, they faced the Taliban's checkpoints, where the constant threat of violence hung over every step.

In a gripping 30-minute documentary available on Amazon Prime Video, which was condensed into a poignant two-minute teaser, We Are Ayenda won the Grand Prix for Entertainment at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. The film also earned accolades at the AICP Next Awards for Branded Content & Entertainment: Standalone/Single Execution, and at the D&AD Awards for Entertainment: Non-Scripted Long Form.

Now, safely in Lisbon, Portugal, the women featured in the documentary are not just survivors—they are beacons of hope for a future where Afghan women reclaim their agency. Their dream is to be a symbol of national pride, one that will help restore Afghanistan from the clutches of oppression.