Prasar Bharati opens PB-SHABD to all media houses, offers free high-quality news content

Launched in March 2024, PB-SHABD is a comprehensive content-sharing initiative designed to support media outlets by providing over 800 daily news stories in multiple Indian languages.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 8:53 PM
The platform allows for easy search and download, ensuring user-friendly access for content creators, print publications, broadcasters, and digital media.

In a major push to enhance access to high-quality news and multimedia content, Prasar Bharati has extended an open invitation to newspapers, periodicals, and television channels across the country to register on its newswire platform — PB-SHABD (Prasar Bharati Shared Audio Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination).

Launched in March 2024, PB-SHABD is a comprehensive content-sharing initiative designed to support media outlets by providing over 800 daily news stories in multiple Indian languages. The stories span more than 40 categories, ranging from current affairs and economy to culture and science. The platform also offers live feeds of key national and international events, an extensive archive of visual content, and a regular stream of explanatory and research-based articles.

All content on PB-SHABD is provided free of cost and in media-friendly formats, making it easily accessible and usable for both traditional media and digital content creators.

In a recent high-level meeting chaired by Information & Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, officials stressed the need to onboard all credible media organisations onto the platform. The aim is to ensure the wider dissemination of accurate, authentic, and comprehensible information through trusted channels.

Built with a vision to support a robust and inclusive media ecosystem, PB-SHABD provides:

Free, copyright-cleared content available to registered media partners.

Live feeds of major national and global events including press conferences, Parliament sessions, and summits.

Explanatory journalism and research-based articles curated by seasoned journalists.

A rich archive of visual content including photos, videos, and infographics.

Multilingual access, ensuring regional and vernacular media can equally benefit.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sees PB-SHABD as a strategic tool to strengthen the media ecosystem, especially in regional and vernacular spaces, by eliminating barriers to access and promoting informed public discourse.


Tags
First Published on Jul 23, 2025 8:52 PM

