7UP’s new campaign taps on 'snow' to beat the summer heat

Staying cool during summers, especially during one of the hottest weeks of the year, is a universal challenge, when cities like Mumbai, Cairo, Riyadh, and Dubai regularly reach averages of 38°C.

Based on this insight, the brand rolled out ‘7 Days of Super Duper Summer’ campaign taking over social media feeds with CGI (computer-generated imagery) content.

New research from 7UP reveals that rising temperatures in India is affecting daily life with almost 81 percent saying everyday tasks take significantly longer to complete. Across hot weather markets, like India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, two out of three people say they’d rather be covered in snow on a scorching day - a sentiment echoed by 79 percent of Indians.

In India, many try to deal with the heat by sitting in front of a fan for hours or taking cold showers in the middle of the day. It is here, 7UP comes to one's rescue, highlighted the company in its statement.

7UP has collaborated with some of the content creators across the globe to promote the campaign.

Having started on July 14, and continuing till July 20, social media feeds across the Middle East and South Asia will be taken over by influencer videos showing snow falling in everyday summer scenes – a Dubai rooftop, a Cairo market or India’s iconic landmarks of cities. Each snowy takeover is triggered by the act of opening a can of 7UP. Influencers across cities also joined the brand to post their own snowy scenes as they crack open a can of 7UP.

Shailja Joshi, category lead, Cola and Flavours, PepsiCo India said, “7UP has always been about creating refreshing moments that delight the senses — through flavour, sound, and now, visuals. After a phenomenal response to our sonic identity, we wanted to bring alive our Super Duper Refreshment proposition in a way that’s bold, immersive, and distinctly 7UP. With this activation, we’ve flipped the script on summer by turning India’s hottest cities into playful, snow-filled escapes —It’s imaginative, spontaneous, and joyful — everything 7UP stands for, delivered in a way that deeply connects with today’s generation.”

Salman Butt, global senior marketing director at 7UP, commented, “The physical impact of extreme heat on our bodies cannot be underestimated, but sometimes a refreshing break is all we need to get back to normal. Whether it’s a moment to reset during a busy day or a way to cool yourself down, 7UP delivers the ultimate, Super Duper Refresher to those across the globe. As for the social activation, we wanted to do something that not only made people laugh or share, but also made them feel refreshed in the moment. This is what 7UP stands for — a burst of freshness, fun, and refreshment in a world that can feel a little too hot.”