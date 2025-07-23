            
Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kapoor clan join investor list in Sri Lotus Developers’ Rs 792 crore IPO push

Sri Lotus Developers will be open for subscription from July 30 to August 1. The company has planned to raise Rs 792 crore from the market debut.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 3:32 PM
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, among star investors in Sri Lotus Developers' IPO

Legendary Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have invested in IPO-bound Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd. Additionally, the Kapoor family-Jeetendra, Ektaa Ravi Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor--as well as Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, have also invested in the Mumbai-based real estate developer. According to the company's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the big whale of the Indian stock market, Ashish Kachloia, is also among the leading investors in the company.

Among the aforementioned names, Kacholia holds 3,333,300 equity shares in the company, followed by Shah Rukh Khan Family Trust (675,000), Amitabha Bachchan (666,670), Ektaa Ravi Kapoor (133,300), Jeetendra Alias Ravi Amarnath Kapoor and son Tusshar (100,000 each), Hrithik Rakesh Roshan and Rakesh Roshan (70,000 each), and Manoj Bajpayee (6,600), respectively.

Sri Lotus Developers will be open for subscription from July 30 to August 1. The company has planned to raise Rs 792 crore from the market debut. As per the DRHP, the realty firm has planned to allocate Rs 550 crore to its subsidiaries--Richfeel Real Estate Private Limited, Dhyan Projects Private Limited, and Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, for the construction of ongoing projects such as-Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun, respectively.

Gurugram's luxury towers reek as Bengali-speaking sanitation workers disappear overnight Sri Lotus Developer generated around Rs 400 crore via a private placement of 26.61 million shares priced at Rs 150 each. Sri Lotus Developers' revenue from operations stood at Rs 243.4 crore in the first half of fiscal year 2025 (1H 2025), while profit after tax was Rs 90.63 crore. The company's net worth was recorded at Rs 398.2 crore as of 30 September 2025.


First Published on Jul 23, 2025 3:02 PM

