Bombay Shaving Company CEO predicts Minimalist's decline, sparks industry buzz

The comment, though wrapped in a disclaimer of hope, reads as a critique of where the brand stands today.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 5:58 PM
“It was the right thing to do. I would have done the same,” Deshpande wrote, acknowledging the logic behind the founders’ exit.

A bold and controversial forecast from Bombay Shaving Company’s founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande has stirred debate in India’s beauty and personal care sector. In a candid LinkedIn post, Deshpande predicted that Minimalist, one of India’s most prominent skincare startups, could “cease to exist in any meaningful way” within the next 3–5 years.

“I so so so badly hope I’m wrong,” he wrote.

The comment, though wrapped in a disclaimer of hope, reads as a critique of where the brand stands today. According to Deshpande, Minimalist is now “orphaned,” with its original founders having exited following a reported Rs 3,000 crore acquisition deal, of which they allegedly pocketed around Rs 2,000 crore.

“It was the right thing to do. I would have done the same,” Deshpande wrote, acknowledging the logic behind the founders’ exit.

From Disruption to Vulnerability? Minimalist, which disrupted the Indian skincare market with a science-first, ingredient-transparent positioning, once stood as a symbol of clean, data-backed beauty. However, Deshpande believes that the brand’s identity may not survive the transition in leadership and market dynamics.

With a new CEO now at the helm, Deshpande predicted a classic corporate playbook of “focusing on the core” and “innovating for the consumer”—moves he believes could backfire. “That will further alienate an orphaned brand,” he said.

He also highlighted what he sees as a core vulnerability: Minimalist’s product line is easily imitable, and the skincare market is increasingly saturated with competition across D2C and legacy brands alike.

"Zombie Brand" Warning Deshpande went so far as to suggest that the brand could eventually be put on “life support” by its parent company and become a “zombie business” — a once-vibrant company now running without direction or purpose.

His post quickly caught fire on social media, with many LinkedIn users reacting to both the tone and timing of the comments.

One user questioned whether such a public post could harm rather than help:

“I’m just curious to know if your post will support them or have a negative impact.” Deshpande’s response was succinct: “My influence is not so much.”

Others reflected on the emotional disconnect that can follow founder exits. “Founders exit. Vision dissipates. And a brand that was once culture-shaping risks becoming a case study in what could’ve been.”

An Industry Watching Closely Whether Deshpande’s prediction proves true or not, it has opened up broader conversations about brand legacy, leadership succession, and long-term strategy in India’s crowded D2C beauty landscape.

For now, all eyes are on Minimalist’s next chapter — and whether it can rewrite the narrative that’s already being written for it.


First Published on Jul 23, 2025 5:58 PM

