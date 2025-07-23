            
UK moves to rein in Apple and Google’s grip on mobile ecosystems

The move follows months of scrutiny and is part of a broader campaign by the UK’s antitrust watchdog to check the power of Silicon Valley's biggest players.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 5:49 PM
The UK’s competition regulator is preparing a sweeping set of rules aimed at curbing the dominance of Apple and Google in the mobile ecosystem—an area overwhelmingly controlled by the two US tech giants.

On Wednesday, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) proposed granting both companies Strategic Market Status (SMS), a designation that would open the door to tighter regulation over their mobile operating systems, app stores, and web browsers.

“Apple and Google’s mobile platforms are both critical to the UK economy – playing an important role in all our lives, from banking and shopping to entertainment and education,” said Sarah Cardell, CEO of the CMA. “But our investigation so far has identified opportunities for more innovation and choice.”

The move follows months of scrutiny and is part of a broader campaign by the UK’s antitrust watchdog to check the power of Silicon Valley's biggest players. In recent weeks, Amazon and Microsoft were asked to amend practices in their cloud businesses, while investigations into Google’s online advertising and search operations have escalated.

What Strategic Market Status Means If granted, SMS would give the CMA the authority to impose binding conduct requirements. These could include mandates for Apple and Google to allow easier app downloads and enable users to make payments outside of their tightly controlled platforms.

The new digital market rules, which came into effect this year, also empower the CMA to issue substantial fines and enforce corrective actions designed to improve market competition.

The CMA will now launch consultations, with a final decision on the SMS designation expected by October 22.

With these measures, the UK joins a growing list of governments attempting to push back against the duopoly’s control over the mobile experience—a space where virtually every user touchpoint, from software to monetization, is mediated by either Apple or Google.


First Published on Jul 23, 2025 5:49 PM

