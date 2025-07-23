Tata Consumer Q1 profit rises 15% YoY to Rs 334 crore; Revenue up nearly 10%

Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday announced its Quarter 1 earnings for the fiscal year 2026, clocking a 15% rise in consolidated profit year-on-year.

The consumer goods firm reported a profit of Rs 334 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 290.32 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year. However, the profit plummeted by 3% compared to the previous quarter. Tata Consumer's profit stood at Rs 344.85 crore in the January-March quarter in FY25.

Revenue from operations witnessed a jump of 9.8 percent year-on-year. The salt-to-tea manufacturer recorded net sales of Rs 4,778.91 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 4,352.07 crore in Q1 FY25. India branded business reported a 6.8% unit volume growth, the company stated. For the quarter, the International business revenue grew 5% in constant currency terms, driven by strong coffee performance in the USA.

"We delivered a steady topline growth of 10% in Q1 FY26, with double-digit net profit growth. During the quarter, we recorded double-digit growth in the core India business across both tea and salt backed by volume growth. Tata Sampann continued its strong trajectory, with new launches & innovations performing well," Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products said.

The total expenses stood at Rs 4,354.66 crore in the same quarter--11% rise YoY.

Tata Sampann brand clocked 27% YoY growth in Q1, while salt revenue grew 13% with 5% volume growth. Value-added salts grew 31% during the quarter, it added.

Besides, the beverage segment, including Tata Tea, Tata Gluco, and Tata Copper brands, reported 8% revenue growth to Rs 1,647 crore in Q1 FY26.

The food business of the company clocked a revenue growth of 14% to Rs 1,534 crore in the first quarter.

Coffee also continued its strong trajectory, with revenue jumping to 67%, driven by 33% growth in volumes, the company said. Meanwhile, Tata Starbucks added 6 net new stores during the quarter, taking up the total number of stores to 485 across 80 cities.

The Q1 FY26 EBITDA stood at Rs 615 crore at negative 8% growth and positive 12.9% margin.

E-commerce and quick commerce led the company's omni-channel capabilities at 61% YoY, followed by Modern Trade, such as supermarkets, at 21% YoY.

"In India, we continued to strengthen omni channel capabilities including food services and pharmacy, with channels of the future (e-commerce and modern trade), demonstrating robust growth," D'Souza added.