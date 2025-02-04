Sam Altman to meet PM Modi to advocate for OpenAI’s technologies

S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), addressed concerns on Tuesday about the government’s approach to developing India’s first foundational artificial intelligence model. In remarks made at a CNBC-TV18 townhall, Krishnan highlighted the government’s effort to balance the use of open-source models with the potential of established technologies, such as those developed by OpenAI.

Krishnan said that OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, who is set to visit India this week, is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the broader applications of OpenAI’s technology. However, the government remains cautious about fully embracing proprietary models.

Krishnan said the government is willing to explore a potential cooperation with OpenAI, but said ChatGPT is not an open-source model. "Our models will have to be built on open-source foundations," he said.

The government, he noted, is open to exploring collaboration with OpenAI, yet it faces challenges in incorporating models like ChatGPT, given the concerns surrounding the proprietary nature of such tools. As an example of a hybrid model, Krishnan pointed to DeepSeek, an AI project that integrates parts of existing technologies while building on them. He emphasized, however, that one of the key hurdles in AI development remains the uncertainty surrounding the training data used by such models.

In a broader discussion about data privacy, Krishnan raised concerns about sensitive information traveling to foreign servers when using tools like DeepSeek. To mitigate these risks, he proposed hosting the application on Indian servers to ensure that data remains within national borders, addressing both the need for innovation and the imperative of data security.