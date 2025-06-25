            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • sam-altman-confirms-talks-with-satya-nadella-on-future-of-ai-partnership-71773

Sam Altman confirms talks with Satya Nadella on future of AI partnership

In addition to discussing corporate matters, Sam Altman also revealed that he recently had "productive talks" with U.S. President Donald Trump on the broader implications of artificial intelligence.

By  Storyboard18Jun 25, 2025 1:26 PM
Sam Altman confirms talks with Satya Nadella on future of AI partnership
Sam Altman also revealed that he recently had "productive talks" with U.S. President Donald Trump on the broader implications of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he spoke with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earlier this week to discuss the future of their companies' strategic partnership.

Altman made the remarks during an interview on The New York Times podcast on Tuesday, amid ongoing reports that Microsoft is reassessing the terms of its investment in the artificial intelligence pioneer.

Microsoft, OpenAI's largest backer, is in active discussions with the startup over revising key aspects of its multi-billion-dollar investment, including the extend of its future equity stake.

According to earlier reports from The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft is seeking to renegotiate its position as OpenAI continues to scale rapidly. Meanwhile, The Financial Times reported that the tech giant could put negotiations on hold if both parties fail to agree on critical issues.

Neither Microsoft nor OpenAI has issued official comments in response to the reports.

In addition to discussing corporate matters, Altman also revealed that he recently had "productive talks" with U.S. President Donald Trump on the broader implications of artificial intelligence.

He praised Trump's understanding of AI's economic and geopolitical impact.

Trump, who has returned to the spotlight in policy circles, announced earlier this year a $500 billion private sector AI infrastructure initiative dubbed "Stargate," backed by major players including SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle.


Tags
First Published on Jun 25, 2025 1:26 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

The rise of women’s sports: A new era of access, aspiration and achievement

The rise of women’s sports: A new era of access, aspiration and achievement

Brand Marketing

Parle responds with a witty crunch to Britannia's Pride Month invite

Parle responds with a witty crunch to Britannia's Pride Month invite

Brand Marketing

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo set to debut in South India, to open 1st store in Bengaluru in August

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo set to debut in South India, to open 1st store in Bengaluru in August

Brand Marketing

"Concerns resolved with authorities; complaint baseless," says The Whole Truth founder over sugar content claims

"Concerns resolved with authorities; complaint baseless," says The Whole Truth founder over sugar content claims

Brand Marketing

Relief or Rumor! Vodafone Idea shares surge despite no official word on Rs 84,000 crore AGR dues

Relief or Rumor! Vodafone Idea shares surge despite no official word on Rs 84,000 crore AGR dues

Brand Marketing

CCI approves Manipal Group’s acquisition of stake in Aakash Educational Services

CCI approves Manipal Group’s acquisition of stake in Aakash Educational Services

Brand Marketing

CCI approves Bain Capital’s investment in Manappuram Finance and subsidiary

CCI approves Bain Capital’s investment in Manappuram Finance and subsidiary