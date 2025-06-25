Sam Altman confirms talks with Satya Nadella on future of AI partnership

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he spoke with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earlier this week to discuss the future of their companies' strategic partnership.
Altman made the remarks during an interview on The New York Times podcast on Tuesday, amid ongoing reports that Microsoft is reassessing the terms of its investment in the artificial intelligence pioneer.
Microsoft, OpenAI's largest backer, is in active discussions with the startup over revising key aspects of its multi-billion-dollar investment, including the extend of its future equity stake.
According to earlier reports from The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft is seeking to renegotiate its position as OpenAI continues to scale rapidly. Meanwhile, The Financial Times reported that the tech giant could put negotiations on hold if both parties fail to agree on critical issues.
Neither Microsoft nor OpenAI has issued official comments in response to the reports.
In addition to discussing corporate matters, Altman also revealed that he recently had "productive talks" with U.S. President Donald Trump on the broader implications of artificial intelligence.
He praised Trump's understanding of AI's economic and geopolitical impact.
Trump, who has returned to the spotlight in policy circles, announced earlier this year a $500 billion private sector AI infrastructure initiative dubbed "Stargate," backed by major players including SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle.