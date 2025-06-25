Sporting events push Visa searches up 60%, transforming global tourism, reveals Atlys data

As the summer sports calendar heats up, fans aren’t just tuning in, they’re taking off. The new data from Atlys, a visa processing platform, reveals a surge in global travel driven by sports tourism. Together, Wimbledon 2025 and the Formula 1 season have driven an increase in visa-related search queries on Atlys, signaling a growing trend as fans are no longer content to watch from the sidelines, they want to experience it personally.

Wimbledon 2025, scheduled in London from June 30 to July 13, has sparked a 28% rise in UK visa application queries on Atlys. The tournament, held at the All England Club, has evolved into more than just a tennis championship. Fans are extending their trips, combining matches with leisure and sightseeing, and turning Wimbledon into the centerpiece of broader summer travel plans.

Meanwhile, the Formula 1 2025 calendar spanning 24 races across 21 countries is actively shaping travel trends across continents. Since the season kicked off in March, Atlys has seen notable spikes in visa search activity around key host nations, with interest peaking 3 to 5 weeks before each Grand Prix. Countries like Italy, Monaco, Japan and the UK have seen elevated query volumes, aligning with the mid-season stretch of marquee races. Visa-related searches for F1 destinations have surged by 18 to 30%, as fans increasingly build immersive, multi-day trips around race weekends.

This isn't the first time sports have triggered a spike in outbound travel. Ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024, Atlys reported a 60% increase in visa applications from India, along with a 50% rise in sports tourism-related inquiries and a 45% jump in group visa applications. The pattern is clear, major sporting events are becoming powerful engines for international travel.

"We're witnessing a global shift where major sporting events aren't just being watched, they're being chased across borders," said Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO at Atlys. "Fans are planning entire international trips around these experiences, turning events like Wimbledon and Formula 1 into powerful travel magnets. From what we see in visa search trends, sports have become one of the most influential forces shaping global mobility. It's not just about attending a match or a race anymore; it's about being part of something bigger, something unforgettable."

During the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, there was a notable spike in sports-related travel. Overall bookings to Dubai rose by nearly 45%. This reinforces the growing influence of cricket in shaping regional mobility trends.