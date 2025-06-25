Nearly 60% of Indian CXOs feel strained by AI investments: Survey

A new international survey conducted by U.S.-based software company Icertis has highlighted growing pressure on corporate leadership worldwide amid economic turbulence and rapid technological shifts—particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). The research, which included insights from over 1,000 senior executives across multiple regions, revealed that Indian CXOs are among the most heavily impacted by these ongoing changes.

Of the 1,000 C-suite executives surveyed, 300 were from India, and their responses painted a more intense picture of stress and uncertainty compared to their global peers. An overwhelming 94% of Indian executives said the pressure to deliver tangible business outcomes has intensified over the past year. Even more strikingly, 73% reported a “significant increase” in this pressure, far exceeding their counterparts in the U.S. (61%) and the U.K. (57%).

Trade Uncertainty Strain One of the major stressors cited by Indian business leaders was global trade uncertainty. Over 90% of Indian respondents expressed concern that evolving tariff structures could directly impact their company's financial performance. To mitigate potential disruptions, 64% said they are actively reviewing existing contracts in search of cost-saving opportunities. Other common strategies included rethinking long-term sourcing models (48%) and restructuring supply chains (47%)—a reflection of the cautious recalibration taking place across boardrooms.

At the center of the current C-suite anxiety is the pressure to deliver returns on AI investments. More than 56% of Indian leaders said the demand to show AI-driven outcomes has added a significant burden to their roles—higher than in the U.S. (45%) and the U.K. (38%). The pace of technological change, paired with the lack of clarity about which AI tools actually work, has left many decision-makers overwhelmed.

AI Washing Adding to the confusion is the phenomenon known as “AI washing”—where vendors claim their solutions are powered by advanced AI without any real substance. 62% of Indian executives said they feel “extremely inundated” by these misleading marketing pitches, again significantly higher than the 46% figure in the U.S. and 36% in the U.K.

Another layer of complexity comes from the need to understand AI technologies that were traditionally outside their expertise. Nearly 80% of Indian CXOs admitted feeling pressured to get up to speed on new AI concepts just to stay competitive. The sheer speed of change has left many corporate leaders racing to catch up, while still trying to steer their organizations in the right direction.

Optimistic view Despite the obvious stressors, the survey also revealed a clear sense of optimism about AI’s potential. Nearly half of Indian executives said AI is already contributing positively to their company’s bottom line, while another 32% expect to see significant impact by the end of 2025.

AI-driven contract intelligence in particular has emerged as a critical area of opportunity. A staggering 98% of Indian executives are now using AI to extract insights from contract data, while 99% believe that contract management tools are no longer optional—but essential to navigating the complexities of today’s business landscape.