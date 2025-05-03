            
Sundar Pichai warns of national security risks; opposes US govt antitrust remedies

Google's CEO testified in the US Department of Justice’s antitrust case, arguing that proposed remedies could harm innovation, disrupt user experience, could cripple Google Search and jeopardise national security.

By  Storyboard18May 3, 2025 9:38 AM
Sundar Pichai voiced strong objections to the Department of Justice's proposed remedies in Google's antitrust case.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took the stand on May 2 in the U.S. Department of Justice’s landmark antitrust case against the tech giant, strongly pushing back against proposed remedies that could potentially force a breakup of Google’s core businesses.

In his testimony, Pichai reportedly argued that such structural changes could damage the company’s ability to protect users, maintain product quality, and support the broader U.S. technology ecosystem.

He argued that the DOJ’s suggestions—aimed at curbing Google's alleged dominance in online search and digital advertising— would not only disrupt the company’s product integration but also pose a threat to U.S. national security. “Undermining Google’s ability to deliver integrated services could impact our ability to protect users and the country from cybersecurity threats,” he said.

The DOJ has proposed measures, opposed by Google's parent company Alphabet, that aim to increase competition among online search providers. The department is seeking a court order that could require Google to divest its Chrome web browser and implement other changes. Their proposals include ending Google's payments to companies like Apple and Samsung to be the default search engine and mandating the sharing of search data with competitors.

The DOJ and state attorneys general argue these remedies are necessary to restore competition in the search market, especially as it evolves with generative AI. They express concern that Google's current dominance could extend into the AI sector.

On May 2, Pichai warned that such drastic measures could break the synergy across Google’s platforms, degrade user experience, and weaken U.S. leadership in AI and cybersecurity. “If we are forced to unwind parts of our business, it would slow down innovation and fragment systems that users rely on daily,” he noted.

The case, one of the most significant tech antitrust battles in decades, could reshape the future of digital markets in the U.S. A decision is expected later this year.

Last year, US District Judge Amit Mehta determined that Google holds a monopoly in the US search market, partly due to its agreements with device manufacturers and carriers.


First Published on May 3, 2025 9:38 AM

