Netflix CEO: $2 bn economic impact and 20,000 jobs created in India post Covid

At WAVES 2025, Ted Sarandos, Netflix, CEO reflected on Netflix’s post-COVID investment in India and stated, "From 2021 through 2024 after COVID when things got back to normal—we invested in India in a way that created $2 billion of economic impact through our productions. That includes 20,000 cast and crew jobs from our productions in India."

"If we think about what people are watching around the world, last year alone, about 3 billion hours of Indian content were viewed globally on Netflix. Every single week, there was an Indian title in the global top content list," Sarandos observed while talking about India’s rising cultural export," he declared while addressing India's rising cultural export.

Speaking on the creative scope in India, Sarandos shared, "It’s amazing how diverse India is. We’ve produced 150 original films and series shot across 90 different cities in India."

The Netflix executive highlighted that streaming is more culturally relevant than fleeting trends especially in India. "India has always had a strong cinema culture; people love films, whether in theatres or on TV. Streaming met the audience where they already were. Not everyone can get to theatres, or afford tickets, or even have a local cinema. Streaming solved that."

"India’s always been innovative—think of film canisters on bikes travelling to small towns. Streaming just supercharged that. I care most that people keep watching movies and that creators can keep making them."

He shed light on how streaming has democratized access. "In the U.S., people see 2 films a year in theatres, but 7 films a month on Netflix. That’s a sustainable model for filmmakers."

Responding to questions about cinema versus streaming, Sarandos praised India’s flexible attitude. Unlike markets obsessed with theatrical window debates, India allows both theatrical and streaming releases to coexist, enhancing audience access.

Sarandos shared his observations on accessibility and audience behavior. Recalling his own childhood in Phoenix, Arizona, he shared how access to international cinema required a 45-minute drive back then. In contrast, streaming now allows people everywhere to watch obscure or niche films from the comfort of home.

He had a message for Indian creators who want their stories to go global. "If you engineer content to be global, you end up making it for no one. The most global hits are the most local and authentic ones."

Building on that thought, Sarandos elaborated, "Nothing will work outside India unless it’s loved within India. Don’t water it down. Audiences recognize authenticity."

On what truly makes content global, Sarandos shared that when he presented Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma in India, he thought Indian audiences might not connect—it’s a deeply Mexican film. "But it had five sold-out shows and standing ovations. It resonated because it spoke to themes like class and fairness, which are universally felt."

Reflecting on works like Squid Game and Parasite, Sarandos revealed, "Korean content exploded globally because it was uniquely Korean. India is right on the cusp of a similar moment."