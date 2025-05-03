WAVES 2025 gathers industry leaders to discuss Indian cinema’s international expansion

Renowned actor Aamir Khan emphasized the need for Indian movie-makers and producers to focus on building distribution channels across different countries to expand the global viewership of Indian cinema. He was speaking at a panel discussion titled “Studios of the Future: Putting India on the World Studio Map” held on Friday at the Jio World Centre, on the second day of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The session, moderated by film critic Mayank Shekhar, brought together a stellar lineup of film industry stalwarts, including producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Limited, film producer Dinesh Vijan, PVR Cinemas’ Ajay Bijli, and acclaimed American producer Charles Roven.

Speaking about the untapped global potential of Indian films, Aamir Khan stressed the importance of thinking internationally from the outset. On the topic of OTT platforms, he highlighted how the narrow window between theatrical and streaming releases discourages audiences from going to cinemas.

Charles Roven, producer of global blockbusters including Oppenheimer, underscored the enduring appeal of theatrical releases. “Despite the rise of TV and OTT platforms, the theatrical experience remains irreplaceable,” he said. Roven also encouraged Indian studios to move beyond a domestic focus and adopt a global mindset when approaching new projects.

Dinesh Vijan emphasized the power of authentic storytelling and the need for cross-border collaborations. “It’s not just about budgets,” he noted. “Smaller cities are more cinema-friendly. But to go global, we must focus on quality content and international partnerships.”

Namit Malhotra spoke about the transformative role of technology—particularly artificial intelligence—in enhancing storytelling and enabling Indian talent to connect with global audiences.

Ritesh Sidhwani highlighted the expanded opportunities offered by OTT platforms. “OTT has given Indian content global visibility,” he said. “It allows us to experiment with formats and narratives.”

Ajay Bijli raised concerns about declining theatre footfalls in the post-COVID era. He emphasized the importance of managing release windows strategically to optimize monetization across both theatrical and digital platforms.

Dinesh Vijan also noted that technology could help overcome language barriers through authentic lip-sync translations, enabling culturally specific content to resonate with broader audiences.