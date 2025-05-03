            
India’s screen economy added Rs 5.1 lakh crore to GDP in 2024; created over 26 lakh jobs: Deloitte-MPA Report

While TV alone contributed to over Rs 3.1 lakh crore as a gross output to India's GDP in 2024, film contributed around 1.2 lakh crore, followed by online curated content at Rs 74,756 crore, the report said.

By  Storyboard18May 3, 2025 1:30 PM
Deloitte-MPA report shares economic impact of the film, television, and online curated content (OCC) industry in India, 2024.

India’s film, television, and online curated content (OCC) sectors generated a massive Rs 5.14 lakh crore in gross output in 2024, according to a new Deloitte-MPA report that underscores the industry’s sweeping economic influence.

The report, done in collaboration with the Motion Picture Association (MPA), highlights the sector’s deep multiplier effect across industries from content creation and distribution to advertising and technology. With rising consumption across screens and geographies, the study positions India’s M&E ecosystem as a critical growth lever for the broader economy.

The report reveals that the combined direct and indirect impact of these sectors added Rs 5.44 lakh crore in value to the economy and supported over 26 lakh jobs.

Despite being the most mature segment, television still commands the highest share in terms of gross output, contributing Rs 3.1 lakh crore in output and supporting over 16 lakh jobs across the value chain. In terms of the total value added, TV contributed to over Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

Films, while comparatively smaller in scale, still generated Rs 1.2 lakh crore in gross output, added value worth Rs 62,283 crore and enabled 7.04 lakh jobs.

Online curated content contributed Rs 74,756 crore worth of gross output and Rs 32,203 crore of total value added to the GDP, enabling 2.8 lakh jobs.


First Published on May 3, 2025 1:26 PM

