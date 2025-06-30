YouTube tests new AI features to enhance search and discovery

YouTube is testing two new artificial intelligence–powered features aimed at making it easier for users to discover content and engage more deeply with videos on the platform. The experimental tools include an AI-generated search results carousel for Premium users and an expanding conversational AI assistant that is now available to some non-Premium accounts in the United States.

AI Search Results Carousel (for premium users) The new AI search carousel is available exclusively to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. for a limited time. Designed to support select types of searches, the carousel surfaces a curated set of video recommendations along with concise topic descriptions, helping users navigate and explore subjects more efficiently.

Key details of the feature include:

Language: Supports English-language videos

Focus areas: Shopping, travel, and local activities

Platforms: Available on both iOS and Android devices

Availability: Running through July 30

The AI-generated carousel is intended to deliver more relevant, contextual video suggestions, giving users an easier way to find exactly what they’re looking for within these high-interest categories.

Conversational AI Assistant Expands YouTube’s conversational AI assistant, previously available only to Premium users, is also being expanded to select non-Premium accounts in the U.S. The tool enables users to interact with the video they’re watching in new ways by asking questions, receiving recommendations, or even quizzing themselves on key concepts in educational content.

With this expansion, YouTube is exploring how conversational interfaces can make the platform more interactive and personalized, giving users on-the-fly help without leaving the video page.

Implications for Creators and Marketers These AI-powered tools may significantly impact how videos are discovered and consumed, especially in categories with strong commercial potential. The AI search carousel, for example, could give prominent placement to shopping, travel, or local activity videos—areas that often drive affiliate sales or business conversions.

For marketers, this is an opportunity to create well-optimized, topically rich content tailored to these categories to increase visibility in AI-curated recommendations.

Limitations and Current Rollout Despite their potential, both features are being deployed cautiously:

The carousel is exclusive to Premium members and currently supports only a narrow set of query types.

The conversational AI assistant remains in limited testing, with no official timeline for a broader rollout.

These constraints suggest that YouTube is still collecting data to evaluate how users interact with AI-generated suggestions and whether these tools improve the overall search and viewing experience.

As YouTube continues experimenting with AI in search and discovery, creators are encouraged to focus on producing structured, high-quality content, particularly in categories like shopping and travel that align with these early tests.