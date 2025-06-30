Tata Becomes first $30 bn brand in value as India's top 100 valuation hits $236.5 bn

The total brand value of the India 100 rankings now stands at USD 236.5 billion, according to the latest India 100 2025 report by Brand Finance.

With India’s projected GDP growth pegged between 6% and 7% for FY2025–2026, bolstered by sustained capex, strong domestic demand, and public-private partnerships, leading Indian brands are well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities, even as they navigate global volatility, the report said.

Tata Group (brand value up 10% to USD 31.6 billion) has once again secured its position as India’s most valuable brand ranked by becoming the first Indian brand to cross the USD 30 billion threshold. This historic milestone underscores India’s expanding economic clout and the Tata Group’s multi-sector dominance, with strategic investments in electronics, EVs, semiconductors, AI, and renewables.

India’s top 10 most valuable brands ranked collectively showed remarkable double-digit growth in value.

As the second most valuable Indian brand, Infosys (brand value up 15% to USD16.3 billion) continues to lead in the IT Services sector, while HDFC Group (brand value up 37% to USD14.2 billion), third in the rankings, has cemented its role as a financial services titan, post-merger with HDFC Ltd.

At the fourth place, LIC (brand value up 35% to USD13.6 billion) also demonstrated commendable growth followed by HCLTech (brand value up 17% to USD8.9 billion), at the eighth position, up one rank from 2024.

Larsen & Toubro Group (brand value up 3% to USD7.4 billion) held firm with increased thrust on high-tech manufacturing along with diversification into renewables and semiconductors as the ninth most valuable Indian brand ranked.

Rounding off the top 10, Mahindra Group (brand value up 9% to USD7.2 billion) sustained strong momentum with tech and engineering innovation.

Adani Group emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand ranked this year, with its brand value up by 82%. The group’s growth is attributed to aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus, surge in green energy ambitions, and increased brand equity across key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Taj Hotels retains its title as India’s strongest brand ranked, scoring 92.2/100 in the Brand Strength Index (BSI) and earning the elite AAA+ brand strength rating for the fourth consecutive year. Taj’s consistent brand strength is underpinned by its international expansion and premium service excellence.

Asian Paints ranks as the second strongest Indian brand ranked this year with a BSI score of 92/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating, whilst also maintaining its status as the strongest paints and coatings brand ranked globally. Amul takes third place with a BSI score of 91.2/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating.

Ajimon Francis, Managing Director, Brand Finance India, remarked, “India is embracing the ‘Create in India’ clarion call with renewed energy. Whether it’s manufacturing, financial services, entertainment, holistic healing or hospitality, Brand Bharat is rewriting narratives globally. The nation’s economic vibrancy, digital infrastructure, and industrial expansion are turning its top brands into global beacons. In a challenging geopolitical order, India is finely balancing the hard power and soft power.”

India’s sustainability leadership also gains recognition. Tata Group holds the highest Sustainability Perceptions Value (SPV) among Indian brands ranked, standing at USD4.3 billion while Infosys has the highest positive sustainability gap value (USD115 million）, suggesting that the brand outperforms public perception and could unlock further brand value through improved sustainability communications.

The detailed India 100 report showcases 11 sub-sector rankings covering banking to IT Services to hospitality and tyres, among others.

Other notable performance from Indian brands this year include:

- Birla Opus, a new venture from the Aditya Birla Group, has emerged as a disruptive force in India’s decorative paints market.

- Zomato (brand value at USD1 billion), made its debut in the Brand Finance India 100 2025 rankings at 39th position.

- At 48th position, Persistent Systems posted the highest brand value growth among Indian IT Services brands ranked, up 33% to USD811 million while a new entrant, Birlasoft (brand value at USD164 million) ranked 16th among the brands in the sector.

- By climbing up seven ranks, HMEL (brand value USD656 million) secured the 49th position to continue to gain momentum as a next-generation energy brand.