ED summons Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda in online betting probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned prominent film actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Lakshmi Manchu in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to illegal online betting and gambling platforms, official sources confirmed on Monday.

According to federal agency sources, all four celebrities have been issued notices to appear before the ED’s zonal office in Hyderabad over the next few weeks. Rana Daggubati (40) has been called for questioning on July 23, while Prakash Raj (60) is to appear on July 30. Vijay Deverakonda (36) has been summoned on August 6, followed by Lakshmi Manchu (47) on August 13.

The ED is probing alleged financial irregularities under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation has been launched based on at least five FIRs registered by different state police forces, which flagged illegal betting activity on several digital platforms.

Sources in the agency said the celebrities are under scrutiny for “endorsing” platforms such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365. These platforms are suspected to have generated illicit funds worth crores of rupees through illegal gambling and betting operations.

As part of the inquiry, the ED intends to record the statements of the actors to understand the nature and terms of their endorsements. While endorsement deals are common in the entertainment industry, investigators are focusing on whether the celebrities knowingly or unknowingly aided the promotion of betting platforms operating outside the legal framework.

Some of those previously questioned in similar cases have reportedly told officials that they were unaware of the detailed workings of the apps or their association with illegal activities. They have denied any intent to promote gambling and claimed they only endorsed the platforms as part of routine celebrity marketing assignments.