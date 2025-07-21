Box office revenue grows: Rs 5,723 cr earned in H1 2025; 17 films cross Rs 100 cr

Cumulative India box office for Jan-Jun 2025 releases stands at ₹5,723 Cr, which is 14% higher than the same period in 2024. 17 films crossed the ₹100 Cr mark in Jan-Jun 2025, up from just 10 in Jan-Jun 2024. Chhaava is the highest-grossing film of the year so far, at ₹693 Cr. With only one film crossing ₹250 Cr, the year so far has relied less on the big-ticket blockbusters, and more on a steady flow of films that have collected above ₹100 Cr, as per a report by Ormax Media.

June 2025 was another steady month at the India box office, with gross collections crossing ₹900 Cr, including projected future collections of June releases still running in theatres. Hindi films Sitaare Zameen Par & Housefull 5 emerged as the top grossers of the month, touching the ₹200 Cr gross mark. Kuberaa (Tamil/ Telugu) and F1: The Movie (Hollywood) were the other major contributors to the month’s box office.

Over the last two years, the Jan-Jun period has contributed 42% to the annual box office. Applying that proportion, 2025 can be expected to close at ₹13,500 Cr, which will make it the best year ever at the India box office. Whether that happens on not will depend on the performance of the big releases lined up in the second half of the year, such as Kantara: Chapter 1, Avatar: Fire and Ash, War 2, Coolie, Akhanda 2, Thama, OG, etc.

17 films crossed the ₹100 Cr gross mark in the first half of 2025, compared to only 10 films in 2024. With only one film crossing ₹250 Cr, the year so far has relied less on the big-ticket blockbusters, and more on a steady flow of films that have collected above ₹100 Cr. Chhaava was the highest-grossing film in the first half of 2025 by a wide margin, followed by the Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

