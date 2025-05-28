From Rana Daggubati to Vivek Oberoi: Celebrities investing in alcohol brands

In an era where celebrity influence extends far beyond film and fashion, Indian stars are making their mark on the premium alcohol market. The latest to join the roster is Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who recently acquired a 21% stake in Rutland Square Spirits Ltd, a Scottish spirits company known for its unique oolong white tea-infused spirit. Founded by Nishant Sharma, Rutland Square merges India’s rich tea heritage with Scotland’s revered distillation traditions — a cross-cultural blend that reflects the actor’s entrepreneurial palate.

Oberoi’s investment signals a broader trend: Indian celebrities are not just endorsing alcohol brands — they’re co-founding, curating and building them from the ground up. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most notable celebrity-backed alcohol ventures shaking up the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan – D’YAVOL One of the most high-profile celebrity entries into the spirits space is D’YAVOL, a luxury lifestyle brand spearheaded by Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan, along with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh. The brand spans across fashion (via D’YAVOL X) and fine spirits, offering premium vodka and whisky like D’YAVOL Inception. Known for its sleek packaging and international acclaim, the brand’s dual focus on style and substance has quickly made it a standout.

Sanjay Dutt – The Glenwalk Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt co-founded and endorses The Glenwalk, a blended Scotch whisky produced in Scotland. With its deep flavor profile and consistent quality, The Glenwalk has been a commercial success — especially in Maharashtra, where it sold over 300,000 bottles (200ml variant) within just 45 days of launch. Dutt’s rugged charm blends well with the brand’s bold identity.

Rana Daggubati & Anirudh Ravichander – Loca Loka South Indian superstar Rana Daggubati, music sensation Anirudh Ravichander, and entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi came together to launch Loca Loka, a premium tequila brand. Introduced in 2024, Loca Loka offers Tequila Blanco and Tequila Reposado, crafted to complement Indian flavors while staying rooted in traditional Mexican agave production. The brand has begun global expansion, reaching the US and Southeast Asian markets.

Danny Denzongpa – Yuksom Breweries A true pioneer, actor Danny Denzongpa founded Yuksom Breweries in 1987 in Sikkim, well before celebrity-backed alcohol brands became fashionable. The brewery produces a range of beers including Himalayan Blue, brewed with spring water and featuring a distinct label of a yeti set against the Kanchenjunga range. Other offerings like JHOOM, Himalayan Snowman, and Dansberg (including its strong and diet variants) have built a loyal consumer base across India.