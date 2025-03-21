Rana Daggubati's team rebuts betting app allegations, cites "full compliance"

In response to recent allegations, about actor Rana Daggubati promoting illegal betting apps, his team issued a clarification stating, 'This is to clarify that Rana Daggubati entered into a contract with a company to act as a brand ambassador for skill-based games, which expired in 2017. His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games were legally permitted. Rana Daggubati's legal team thoroughly reviews all partnerships before any agreements are made. After a careful legal review, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law."

Telangana police filed an FIR against 25 celebrities/influencers, including Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting/gambling apps on social media. The FIR, filed at Miyapur Police Station, Hyderabad, followed a complaint by businessman PM Phanindra Sarma, 32.

Sarma's complaint stated that on March 16th, during a community discussion with youth, he learned many had invested money in gambling apps, influenced by heavy social media advertisements from prominent personalities.

Sarma revealed that he himself nearly invested in one such app but decided against it after his family warned him of the financial risks. He argued that these platforms disproportionately harm lower and middle-class families by luring them with promises of easy earnings.

Based on Sarma’s complaint, the police have booked the celebrities under various sections of the Telangana State Gaming Act and the Information Technology Act, including Section 66(D), which deals with cheating and identity theft. The FIR also includes charges related to the promotion of unlawful betting activities.