Opinion Trading platforms SportsBaazi, Probo, TradeX banned in Chhattisgarh

In a decisive step against digital betting, the Chhattisgarh Government has informed the High Court that it has issued formal notices to block opinion trading platforms such as Probo, SportsBaazi, and TradeX, categorizing them as online gambling under the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act, 2022.

The development came as part of an ongoing hearing in the Chhattisgarh High Court, where the bench underscored the urgency of curbing such platforms. The court urged the Central Government to act swiftly on the state’s request to block access to these websites, emphasizing the risk they pose to minors and first-time internet users in rural areas.

The case originated from a Public Interest Litigation filed by petitioner Sunil Namdeo, which questioned the unchecked operation of illegal online betting platforms despite the 2022 legislation aimed at prohibiting such activities. The court had earlier directed both the state and central governments to present their enforcement strategies regarding the issue.

The court’s direction was to reinforce Chhattisgarh’s commitment against gambling and betting platforms operating in contravention of state gambling laws posing risks to vulnerable users, particularly minors and first-time internet users in rural areas.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also raised red flags about these platforms. In a recent public advisory, SEBI warned users against engaging with opinion trading apps, stating that these platforms essentially function as betting systems where users wager on the outcome of yes/no propositions.

SEBI cautioned that despite using financial market jargon such as "profits," "stop loss," and "trading," these platforms fall outside its regulatory scope as they do not involve securities trading. As a result, investor protection mechanisms under SEBI do not apply to transactions on these platforms.

Industry stakeholders have also voiced concerns. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) previously wrote to Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Piyush Goyal, calling for a nationwide ban on opinion trading apps. CAIT referred to them as a form of “digital satta,” warning of their potential impact on India’s democratic fabric. The organization highlighted that allowing users to bet on election outcomes could influence public opinion and pose a serious threat to electoral integrity.

In a similar vein, the New Indian Consumer Initiative (NICI) PEN Media Literacy recently announced plans to send a joint representation to various regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Finance, SEBI, and the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), seeking a complete ban on opinion trading platforms.

Storyboard18 had previously reported on the rise of real-money gaming platforms offering opinion trading games, which has caught the attention of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Globally, countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia regulate opinion trading as a form of wagering. In contrast, India currently lacks specific central legislation governing these platforms, leading to regulatory ambiguity.