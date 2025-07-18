No dyes, no flavors: PepsiCo goes all-in on 'real food' for snack rebrand

PepsiCo is undergoing a significant transformation, not just in what it sells, but in what it no longer includes. As per reported by Reuters, the snack and beverage giant announced plans to relaunch its flagship Lay’s and Tostitos brands later this year, this time spotlighting the absence of artificial colors and flavors.

This cleaner-label pivot comes amid growing momentum from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, which advocates for “whole foods” and transparency in processed products. In response, food manufacturers across the U.S. are rethinking long-standing ingredients, particularly synthetic dyes and oils.

As per the Reuters report, CEO Ramon Laguarta pointing to the humble potato chip as a naturally simple snack said that the company is trying to elevate the real food perception of Lay's. The company also revealed it will expand the use of avocado and olive oils across its portfolio, a direct nod to growing scrutiny over the health impact of traditional oils like canola and soybean.

The rebranding effort follows limited traction from PepsiCo’s “Simply” line of dye-free snacks. Now, with the mainstream Lay’s and Tostitos brands being reformulated, PepsiCo is testing whether clean ingredients can scale without compromising affordability or mass appeal.

The company is also leaning into another rising trend, protein. It plans to enter the liquid protein space, with high-protein offerings coming to PopCorners and Quaker snacks, tapping into the demand for functional, health-oriented food.