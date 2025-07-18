            

No dyes, no flavors: PepsiCo goes all-in on 'real food' for snack rebrand

PepsiCo announced plans to relaunch its flagship Lay’s and Tostitos brands later this year, this time spotlighting the absence of artificial colors and flavors.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 5:36 PM
No dyes, no flavors: PepsiCo goes all-in on 'real food' for snack rebrand
PepsiCo announced plans to relaunch its flagship Lay’s and Tostitos brands later this year, this time spotlighting the absence of artificial colors and flavors. (Photo: Unsplash)

PepsiCo is undergoing a significant transformation, not just in what it sells, but in what it no longer includes. As per reported by Reuters, the snack and beverage giant announced plans to relaunch its flagship Lay’s and Tostitos brands later this year, this time spotlighting the absence of artificial colors and flavors.

This cleaner-label pivot comes amid growing momentum from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, which advocates for “whole foods” and transparency in processed products. In response, food manufacturers across the U.S. are rethinking long-standing ingredients, particularly synthetic dyes and oils.

As per the Reuters report, CEO Ramon Laguarta pointing to the humble potato chip as a naturally simple snack said that the company is trying to elevate the real food perception of Lay's. The company also revealed it will expand the use of avocado and olive oils across its portfolio, a direct nod to growing scrutiny over the health impact of traditional oils like canola and soybean.

The rebranding effort follows limited traction from PepsiCo’s “Simply” line of dye-free snacks. Now, with the mainstream Lay’s and Tostitos brands being reformulated, PepsiCo is testing whether clean ingredients can scale without compromising affordability or mass appeal.

The company is also leaning into another rising trend, protein. It plans to enter the liquid protein space, with high-protein offerings coming to PopCorners and Quaker snacks, tapping into the demand for functional, health-oriented food.


Tags
First Published on Jul 18, 2025 5:36 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Netflix taps Gen AI to cut costs on "The Eternaut"

Netflix taps Gen AI to cut costs on "The Eternaut"

Brand Marketing

From bags to butter! Amul joins the Labubu trend

From bags to butter! Amul joins the Labubu trend

How it Works

Airtel’s bold bet: Perplexity Pro lands on 370 mn phones, taking aim at Google in India’s AI race

Airtel’s bold bet: Perplexity Pro lands on 370 mn phones, taking aim at Google in India’s AI race

Brand Makers

Myntra to Zepto, platforms cash in on cosmetics boom; K-beauty soars 75% on Amazon

Myntra to Zepto, platforms cash in on cosmetics boom; K-beauty soars 75% on Amazon

Brand Marketing

A new leader, an old challenge: Can HUL break free from short-termism?

A new leader, an old challenge: Can HUL break free from short-termism?

How it Works

Box office revenue grows: Rs 5,723 cr earned in H1 2025; 17 films cross Rs 100 cr

Box office revenue grows: Rs 5,723 cr earned in H1 2025; 17 films cross Rs 100 cr

Brand Marketing

From scraps to silence: The untold story of Orkut's meteoric rise and quiet exit

From scraps to silence: The untold story of Orkut's meteoric rise and quiet exit

Brand Marketing

Perplexity AI overtakes ChatGPT on App Store after Airtel deal sparks download surge

Perplexity AI overtakes ChatGPT on App Store after Airtel deal sparks download surge