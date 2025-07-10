Sports at the heart of India's digital entertainment revolution

In India’s rapidly evolving digital economy, sports have emerged not just as a form of entertainment but as a cultural and economic force driving user engagement, content innovation, and technology adoption. The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 was a clear reflection of this seismic shift, bringing together leaders from media, gaming, technology, and government to map the future of this fast-growing sector.

With nearly 600 million gamers and over half a billion sports fans, India is moving beyond being a content consumption market; it is fast becoming a global creator and innovation hub for digital sports entertainment. From fantasy sports and live streaming to hyper-personalised fan journeys and premium sports travel, the way Indians engage with sports is transforming in profound and permanent ways.

Just a few years ago, sports entertainment in India was largely a lean-back experience. Fans tuned in to watch, maybe discussed matches with friends, or shared reactions online. Today, it’s an entirely different landscape.

Fantasy sports have turned viewers into strategists. Casual sports-based gaming and Esports are drawing new audiences across age groups and geographies. Livestreaming platforms now offer custom-curated feeds, regional commentary, in-play stats, and real-time engagement tools. The fan has moved from the sidelines to the centre of the action.

A key catalyst in this evolution is fantasy sports. This format has gamified real-world sporting events, transforming fans from passive viewers into decision-makers. Fantasy sports reward knowledge, foresight, and strategy, offering fans a chance to engage with the game at a deeper level.

Fantasy sports has now become integral to India’s sports economy, spanning cricket, football, kabaddi, and more. While the format peaks during marquee tournaments, its year-round formats and the addition of new sports are expanding off-season engagement.

In fact, 70.5 percent of users say their sports knowledge and screen time have actually increased since joining fantasy platforms, according to a recent Google-Deloitte report.

The fantasy sports industry’s impact can also be viewed at scale. According to the FIFS-Deloitte 2025 report, the sector contributed ₹4,290 crore in GST to the Indian economy between FY18 and FY23. Under the new tax regime, it is projected to contribute ₹3,520 crore in FY24 alone.

In FY24, the fantasy sports industry also generated ₹9,100 crore, having already yielded ₹23,860 crore between FY18 and FY23. It has also emerged as a forerunner in the broader sports tech ecosystem, and pulled in ₹27,500 crore in funding between FY18 and FY23.

India’s digital sports entertainment space is maturing into a full-fledged ecosystem. The ecosystem has transformed into a billion-dollar industry, with market revenues projected to reach INR 49,500 by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 13%. The sports fan engagement segment has showcased a rapid rise, estimated to be INR 21,400 crore in FY24 and is expected to grow to INR 38,400 crore by FY29.

Globally, fan engagement, which comprises Fantasy Sports, sports gaming, ad tech, commerce, ticketing and content, is the largest sector, estimated to be INR 20,14,900 crore in FY24, which is projected to reach INR 31,58,300 crore by FY29.

The summit highlighted the emergence of companies like Dream Sports, which have built one of India’s largest sports-tech ecosystems and are at the forefront of this transformation. Its diverse portfolio includes Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform; FanCode, India’s go-to destination for digital sports content and commerce; DreamSetGo, a premium sports travel and experiences platform; Dream Cricket’25, a AAA mobile sports game; and Sixer, a sports-based virtual trading game. This multi-brand approach is empowering sports fans across the country with more ways to engage, play, travel, and be entertained.

At the core of this revolution lies technology. AI, machine learning, AR/VR, and immersive storytelling are no longer futuristic concepts; they’re shaping the present. From personalising fan journeys to optimising live interactions and building predictive analytics into sports commerce, technology is elevating both the fan experience and business viability.

India is fast emerging as a global hub for sports-tech innovation. Homegrown companies are designing high-performance infrastructure, low-latency live streaming, interactive match centres, and immersive match previews that rival the best in the world. India’s shift from consumer to creator is now visible across the entire digital sports value chain.

But with rapid innovation comes the need for equally agile governance. This year marks the first full year under the revised GST regime for online gaming, a year that is seeing financial pressures and strategic recalibrations across companies. The summit spotlighted a growing consensus: India needs a unified and forward-looking regulatory framework, one that balances user protection with innovation and long-term sustainability.

As digital sports entertainment accelerates, the evolution of regulatory and policy environments will be critical in unlocking its full potential.

What echoed throughout the summit was a collective realisation: sport is no longer confined to stadiums or screens. It’s a cultural movement connecting fans, athletes, and communities.

Whether it’s grassroots tournaments or curated sports travel experiences, the shift is now from volume to value. Increasingly, Indian fans are planning domestic and international trips around marquee events, from the Paris Olympics and FIFA World Cup to T20 World Cups and Grand Slams. Sports are becoming central to lifestyle, travel and identity.

India’s digital sports entertainment journey is more than a passing trend; it reflects a steady, meaningful evolution. With a mobile-first population, rising disposable income, strong digital infrastructure, and a generational passion for sport, India is steadily carving its place as a key player on the global stage.

As the lines between watching, playing and experiencing continue to blur, the future of sports in India is inclusive, immersive and undeniably global.