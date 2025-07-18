Shoppers Stop's BS Nagesh resigns after three decades, Nirvik Singh to take the reins

Retail chain Shoppers Stop's long-serving Chairman, BS Nagesh, has retired after a 34-year tenure at the helm.

Following his departure, Nirvik Singh will take the reins of the K Raheja Corp-owned retail chain, marking a new chapter for the company.

Nagesh has been associated with the Company since its inception in 1991, first as its founding employee and later in various key leadership roles.

Over a career spanning 34 years, Nagesh began his career as the General Manager, tasked with launching the department store under the K Raheja Group. He went on to serve as Managing Director until 2009. Later, he was appointed to the position of Vice Chairman of Shoppers Stop, and from 2018, he became Chairman of the Board.

Nagesh is also the founding Chairman of the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

'Shoppers Stop incoming Chairman-Nirvik Singh'

Singh has more than 35 years of work experience in marketing and business leadership. Singh began his career with Lipton India, a Unilever company, and later moved to Grey Group, where he held top executive positions, including CEO, Chief Operating Officer, and Chairman & CEO.

Until 2024, Singh was the Global Chief Operating Officer and President, International Markets of Grey Group.

Singh completed his degree from Calcutta University in 1985. He attended Leadership and Executive programmes at both Harvard University and at Singularity University in Silicon Valley.

'Shoppers Stop Q1 FY2026'

Shoppers Stop released its Quarter 2 earnings for the fiscal year 2026 on Thursday. The clothing-to-cosmetics store chain narrowed its consolidated losses to Rs 15.74 crore in the June quarter for fiscal year 2026 from Rs 22.72 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY25.

The revenue from operation marginally increased from Rs 1,069.31 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 1,161.08 crore in Q1 FY26.