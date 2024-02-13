comScore

How it Works

100 million Indians to be affluent by 2027: Report

India’s affluent class will dictate consumption activity in the economy. Someone who has income over Rs. 8,30,000 per annum is considered affluent as per the Goldman Sachs report. Right now, in India, this number is upto 60 million people, or 4 percednt of India’s working population.

By  Indrani Bose | Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 5:46 PM
100 million Indians to be affluent by 2027: Report
While gold and property have traditionally been important stores of wealth in India, there has been a notable shift towards investing in equities, Retail investors are increasing. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But, what does it mean to be ‘affluent’ in India Earlier in January, Goldman Sachs released a report worth reading ‘The Rise of Affluent India’.

“100 million Indians to be affluent by 2027.” The core idea of the report – India’s affluent class will dictate consumption activity in the economy.

Here the number has been defined as someone who has income over Rs. 8,30,000 per annum (Over 10000$). Right now, in India, this number is upto 60 million people, or 4% of India’s working population.

Here are some highlights:

𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝗿: While gold and property have traditionally been important stores of wealth in India, there has been a notable shift towards investing in equities, Retail investors are increasing.

𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀: There is a significant shift in consumption patterns towards lifestyle upgrades like leisure activities, hotels, and dining out.

𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: FMCG, footwear, fashion, passenger vehicles, and two-wheelers segments are growing, offerings to the preferences of the affluent.

Vani Kola, MD at Kalaari Capital said, "While it is good the affluent segment is growing, India's top 1% owned more than 40% of its total wealth. The future needs to bring broad-based accessibility and affordability to standards of living to the rest of the population. My hope is technology and innovation will create better wealth equitability by making jobs accessible wherever you live, and entrepreneurship to flourish across smaller towns and cities as it does in metros today."


Tags
First Published on Feb 13, 2024 5:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Consumer posts video of worms found in box of Kellogg's Chocos

Consumer posts video of worms found in box of Kellogg's Chocos

How it Works

Zee Entertainment clocks 140 percent surge in profits in FY24

Zee Entertainment clocks 140 percent surge in profits in FY24

How it Works

‘Surfaces’ will be the next frontier in human device interaction to delight consumers: The BCG Report

‘Surfaces’ will be the next frontier in human device interaction to delight consumers: The BCG Report

How it Works

Maharashtra Govt associates with creators festival

Maharashtra Govt associates with creators festival

How it Works

Zee Entertainment proposes three independent directors

Zee Entertainment proposes three independent directors

How it Works

After an eventful week, Poonam Pandey trends on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List

After an eventful week, Poonam Pandey trends on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List

How it Works

News18 Bangla overtakes ABP Ananda, asserts dominance in West Bengal market

News18 Bangla overtakes ABP Ananda, asserts dominance in West Bengal market
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!