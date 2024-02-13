100 million Indians to be affluent by 2027: Report

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But, what does it mean to be ‘affluent’ in India Earlier in January, Goldman Sachs released a report worth reading ‘The Rise of Affluent India’.

“100 million Indians to be affluent by 2027.” The core idea of the report – India’s affluent class will dictate consumption activity in the economy.

Here the number has been defined as someone who has income over Rs. 8,30,000 per annum (Over 10000$). Right now, in India, this number is upto 60 million people, or 4% of India’s working population.

Here are some highlights:

𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝗿: While gold and property have traditionally been important stores of wealth in India, there has been a notable shift towards investing in equities, Retail investors are increasing.

𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀: There is a significant shift in consumption patterns towards lifestyle upgrades like leisure activities, hotels, and dining out.

𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: FMCG, footwear, fashion, passenger vehicles, and two-wheelers segments are growing, offerings to the preferences of the affluent.