'Married into a Bangalore family': Rishi Sunak shows support for RCB during IPL 2025 final

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak grabbed the headlines as he was seen jubilantly jumping and cheering along with his wife Akshata Murty, from the stands when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a thrilling victory over Punjab Super Kings in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday. After an 18-year wait, RCB finally clinched their maiden IPL trophy in a nail-biting victory over Punjab Kings.

During his recent visit to India, Sunak publicly backed RCB, stating, "I’m married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team," he said in an interview with Times of India.

He reminisced about attending IPL matches in the past, adding, “Even when I was in office, I’d cheer for RCB at Downing Street.” His affection for the team dates back to receiving an RCB jersey as a wedding gift from his in-laws.

Sunak also hailed RCB's batting powerhouse Virat Kohli as “an absolute legend," showcasing a bat autographed by Kohli, gifted to him by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Acknowledging the global impact of IPL, Sunak praised the league for transforming cricket worldwide, noting that it has become a coveted destination for professional cricketers globally.

Earlier, Sunak had shared a pre-match picture from the stadium captioned, "Let's go," clearly rooting for RCB, though he didn't immediately update fans on the win.

However, his joyous reaction to the victory quickly went viral.

Social media erupted in jokes referencing Narayana Murthy’s controversial stance on work-life balance, notably his comment advocating for a 70-hour workweek to propel India's development.

Users playfully teased Sunak for enjoying leisure on a weekday. One X user humorously commented, "Narayana Murthy sir is not going to like this, it’s Tuesday, not even the weekend and you’re already chilling." Another user joked, "If your father-in-law sees you not working 70 hours a week and watching a game instead, you sure are gonna land in trouble, mate!"