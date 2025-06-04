            
IPL 2025 prize money: Detailed breakdown for winners, runners-up, 3rd-4th placed teams

After an 18-year wait, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally clinched their first IPL title, edging past Punjab Kings by just six runs in a nail-biting finale. Prize money skyrockets compared to inaugural season payouts.

By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2025 2:11 PM
RCB received Rs 20 crore as prize money, marking a substantial rise from the Rs 4.8 crore awarded to the champions in IPL's inaugural 2008 edition.

In a thrilling climax at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first-ever IPL championship, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs.

After being put in to bat first, RCB posted a competitive total of 190/9, spearheaded by a solid innings from Virat Kohli, who scored 43 runs off 35 balls. Punjab Kings fought hard in the chase but ultimately fell short, scoring 184/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Punjab Kings, the runners-up, earned Rs 12.5 crore, while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, finishing third and fourth respectively, took home Rs 7 crore and Rs 6.5 crore each.

Krunal Pandya was instrumental for RCB, both with bat and ball, earning the 'Player of the Match' honour.

IPL 2025 prize money breakdown:

Team Awards:

Winner (RCB): Rs 20 crore

Runners-up (PBKS): Rs 12.5 crore

Third Place (Mumbai Indians): Rs 7 crore

Fourth Place (Gujarat Titans): Rs 6.5 crore

Individual Awards:

Orange Cap (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

Purple Cap (Prasidh Krishna): Rs 10 lakh

Emerging Player (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

Most Valuable Player (Suryakumar Yadav): Rs 15 lakh

Super Striker (Vaibhav Suryavanshi): Rs 10 lakh + Tata Curvv

Fantasy King (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

Best Catch (Kamindu Mendis): Rs 10 lakh

Most Dot Balls (Mohammed Siraj): Rs 10 lakh

Super Sixes (Nicholas Pooran): Rs 10 lakh

Fours of the Season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

Fairplay Award (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 10 lakh

Pitch and Ground (Delhi Capitals, New Delhi): Rs 50 lakh

Individual Awards in Final (RCB vs PBKS):

Player of the Match (Krunal Pandya): Rs 5 lakh

Super Striker (Jitesh Sharma): Rs 1 lakh

Most Dot Balls (Krunal Pandya): Rs 1 lakh

Most Fours (Priyansh Arya): Rs 1 lakh

Fantasy King (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh

Most Sixes (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh


First Published on Jun 4, 2025 2:10 PM

