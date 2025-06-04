IPL 2025 prize money: Detailed breakdown for winners, runners-up, 3rd-4th placed teams

ADVERTISEMENT
In a thrilling climax at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first-ever IPL championship, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs.
After being put in to bat first, RCB posted a competitive total of 190/9, spearheaded by a solid innings from Virat Kohli, who scored 43 runs off 35 balls. Punjab Kings fought hard in the chase but ultimately fell short, scoring 184/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
RCB received Rs 20 crore as prize money, marking a substantial rise from the Rs 4.8 crore awarded to the champions in IPL's inaugural 2008 edition.
Punjab Kings, the runners-up, earned Rs 12.5 crore, while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, finishing third and fourth respectively, took home Rs 7 crore and Rs 6.5 crore each.
Krunal Pandya was instrumental for RCB, both with bat and ball, earning the 'Player of the Match' honour.
IPL 2025 prize money breakdown:
Team Awards:
Winner (RCB): Rs 20 crore
Runners-up (PBKS): Rs 12.5 crore
Third Place (Mumbai Indians): Rs 7 crore
Fourth Place (Gujarat Titans): Rs 6.5 crore
Individual Awards:
Orange Cap (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh
Purple Cap (Prasidh Krishna): Rs 10 lakh
Emerging Player (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh
Most Valuable Player (Suryakumar Yadav): Rs 15 lakh
Super Striker (Vaibhav Suryavanshi): Rs 10 lakh + Tata Curvv
Fantasy King (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh
Best Catch (Kamindu Mendis): Rs 10 lakh
Most Dot Balls (Mohammed Siraj): Rs 10 lakh
Super Sixes (Nicholas Pooran): Rs 10 lakh
Fours of the Season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh
Fairplay Award (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 10 lakh
Pitch and Ground (Delhi Capitals, New Delhi): Rs 50 lakh
Individual Awards in Final (RCB vs PBKS):
Player of the Match (Krunal Pandya): Rs 5 lakh
Super Striker (Jitesh Sharma): Rs 1 lakh
Most Dot Balls (Krunal Pandya): Rs 1 lakh
Most Fours (Priyansh Arya): Rs 1 lakh
Fantasy King (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh
Most Sixes (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh