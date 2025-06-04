Delhi HC grants interim relief to Mokobara in trademark case

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court recently provided interim relief to luggage brand Mokobara by restraining certain individuals from manufacturing and selling suitcases deceptively similarly to Mokobara's distinctive designs, as per a Bar & Bench report.
Justice Amit Bansal, in an ex-parte order dated May 30, found that Mokobara had established a prima facie case of trademark infringement.
The Court highlighted that the defendants appeared to have deliberately copied Mokobara’s products with the intent to mislead consumers. Justice Bansal noted that the defendants had no plausible justification for such blatant similarities unless they intended to capitalize unfairly on Mokobara’s reputation.
The infringement came to Mokobara’s attention in April 2025 when the company found a website named ‘Ventex Germany’, operated by the defendants, selling suitcases under the brand name ‘Greenland’. The defendants had extensively promoted these lookalike products through social media channels, the report added.
Mokobara pointed out that the defendants had meticulously copied distinct elements of their luggage, including the rectangular shape, colour combinations, horizontal ridges, specific piping, and even the yellow-checkered lining featuring squares bearing the letter 'm'.
Highlighting the defendants’ absence despite prior notice, the court issued the interim injunction ex-parte, restraining them from further production or sale of these infringing products.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 10, 2025, the report added.