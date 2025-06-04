Millennials and Gen Z now drive 41% of wellness spend, finds McKinsey

Millennials and Gen Z are reshaping the global wellness economy, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report that surveyed over 9,000 consumers across China, Germany, the UK and the US. Together, these younger cohorts make up 36% of the US adult population but already account for a staggering 41% of the country’s annual wellness expenditure. What was once an occasional activity or purchase has now become a deeply personal and daily practice for these generations.

Wellness as a daily ritual

For Millennials and Gen Z, wellness is no longer a weekend yoga class or an annual health check-up, it’s a way of life. The report highlights how these consumers are integrating wellness into their everyday routines, with growing interest in areas like mindfulness, sleep, nutrition and physical appearance. This generational shift marks a broader cultural redefinition of what wellness means, one that is proactive, holistic and increasingly digital.

McKinsey’s analysis identifies six wellness categories experiencing robust growth:

* Functional Nutrition: Health-focused food and beverages are gaining popularity, with consumers becoming more conscious of how their dietary choices impact long-term well-being.

* Beauty and Appearance: The lines between beauty and wellness are blurring. Ingestible beauty products, such as collagen supplements for skin, hair, and nails, are attracting significant interest.

* Healthy Aging: Younger consumers are adopting preventive strategies for aging, driving demand for products targeting skin health and wrinkle prevention.

* Boutique Experiences: In-person wellness services such as boutique fitness studios and curated wellness retreats continue to grow as experience-driven consumption gains momentum.

* Weight Management Solutions: The report notes a rising acceptance of medical options like prescription weight loss drugs, going beyond traditional diet and exercise regimes.

* Mindfulness and Mental Health: Mental well-being has moved to the forefront, with more consumers adopting new behaviors and purchasing products aimed at reducing stress and enhancing emotional health.