2025 - The Year Of.. : Advocating for regulatory changes in private radio industry, says Nisha Narayanan of Red FM

For Red FM, 2024 was underscored as a year of transformation, proving that innovation and audience-centric approaches are the keys to staying relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape. From South Side Story to Riders Music Festival, Red FM has had a culturally vibrant 2024, with its audio properties (podcast and FM) also reaching new milestones. Looking forward to 2025, Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, Red FM & Magic FM, tells Storyboard18 about major plans for the company and trends that will change the course of the radio industry.

She discusses about the major policies that defined the radio industry in 2024 and what will boost the fortunes of it, going forward. “Allowing news and greater content freedom is essential to leveling the playing field with digital platforms,” she says.

Edited excerpts:

Please share the key highlights for Red FM and your team in 2024.

As I reflect back on 2024, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of gratitude for everything we at Red FM have been able to accomplish. This year was extraordinary, defined by innovation, cultural resonance, and a commitment to putting our audiences first.

One of our most memorable achievements was the 'South Side Story' festival in Delhi. This two-day celebration of South Indian music, food, and art wasn’t just an event—it was an experience that brought regional cultures to the national stage and connected with audiences on a profound level. Building on this success, we have recently initiated 'South Side Story Kutty Edition', a continuation of this cultural journey.

Another highlight will take place before the year ends, is the official launch of the 'Riders Music Festival' i.e two days of biking and music. After a six-year hiatus, it is back with a renewed spirit, capturing the love for adrenaline, music, and community that defines our audiences. Seeing the energy and enthusiasm it reignited across the team was a reminder of how powerful these shared experiences can be.

2024 witnessed the successful completion of season two of the Quiz India Movement (QIM), our tribute to India’s boundless curiosity, thrill, and intellect. Building on the resounding success of season one, which had captivated cricket fans nationwide, QIM returned bigger and better, delivering on its promises of greater excitement, grander rewards, and an unforgettable online gaming experience.

On the audio front, our podcast ecosystem continued its incredible growth, surpassing 10 million listens across nine languages. This milestone is a testament to our vision of reimagining radio as a dynamic, phygital experience, meeting audiences where they are and delivering content that resonates deeply.

Despite the challenges of evolving media consumption and navigating policy limitations, these milestones reinforce our resilience and relevance as leaders in private radio. 2024 has shown us what’s possible when we challenge ourselves to innovate and stay true to our mission of creating meaningful connections.

Looking ahead, I’m excited for everything we’ll build together in 2025, inspired by the momentum we’ve created this year.

What were some of the defining trends that stood out in 2024?

2024 was undeniably the year of evolution, with several key trends shaping the way audiences engage with content and experiences.

One of the most prominent shifts was the comeback of live experiences. From global icons like Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay, and Dua Lipa captivating audiences, to our own standout events such as 'Awadh Connection', the Marathi Film Festival, and the 'South Side Story'. 2024 highlighted a post-pandemic hunger for immersive, in-person engagement. These moments brought people together and demonstrated the undeniable power of experiential storytelling.

Another defining trend was the changing perception of traditional media. While audio streaming platforms continued to grow, radio proved its staying power as a trusted, hyper-local, and accessible medium. The challenge and the opportunity have been to amplify radio’s relevance through innovative content and strategic collaborations, ensuring it remains a cornerstone of audience connection.

Finally, the dominance of digital-first content strategies reshaped storytelling altogether. The rise of creator-driven ecosystems and short-form content redefined how brands connect with audiences. Initiatives like Quiz India Movement (the second season of the widely acclaimed radio game show), 'College Ke Tashanbaaz' (India’s most anticipated intercollege talent hunt that took place in 33 cities, reaching more than 300 colleges across the nation), and Bhangra Premier League (Grand celebration of the spirit of Punjab through the powerful beats of Bhangra), leveraged these shifts, creating high-impact digital touchpoints that resonated deeply with our communities.

Together, these trends underscored 2024 as a year of transformation, proving that innovation and audience-centric approaches are the keys to staying relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape.

How has AI and generative AI impacted the industry in 2024?

This year, AI and generative AI fundamentally reshaped the way we work and connect with audiences, leaving a significant mark on our industry.

One of the most transformative shifts was in operational efficiency. AI-powered tools streamlined processes, allowing us to focus on creativity and strategy while automating repetitive tasks. This wasn’t just about saving time—it helped us reimagine workflows and improve outcomes across the board.

In consumer targeting, AI-enabled ad tools like Demand Gen, Performance Max (P-Max), and Meta Advantage took precision to the next level. These technologies empowered us to deliver hyper-personalized campaigns, reaching the right audiences with the right messages at the right time. As a result, we garnered Better engagement, reduced overheads, and a noticeable boost in campaign performance.

AI also elevated content creation and curation. It helped us in ideating faster, customising effectively, and creating new formats of storytelling.

What would be some of the disruptive trends in 2025?

The coming year promises to be transformative, with several disruptive trends set to redefine how we engage with audiences and shape the industry.

The boundaries between traditional radio, podcasts, and music streaming will continue to blur, creating opportunities to offer multiple experiences.

Audiences are increasingly looking for seamless, personalised audio journeys, and this combination will challenge us to rethink formats and innovate in how we deliver content.

I personally feel hyper-local storytelling will take the center stage, especially in India’s tier 2 and 3 cities. Regional and cultural narratives are resonating deeply with audiences, and 2025 will demand an even sharper focus on capturing these stories authentically. From the experiences that we worked on throughout this year, technology will play an even bigger role in the live event space.

AR and VR integration in concerts and festivals will redefine how audiences experience live events, making them more immersive and interactive.

For the private radio industry, 2025 will be a crucial year to advocate for regulatory changes. Allowing news and greater content freedom is essential to leveling the playing field with digital platforms. Such shifts could open up entirely new avenues for storytelling and audience engagement, reinforcing the importance of radio as a medium that adapts and evolves.

What would your New Year’s resolutions on a professional and personal front?

On the professional front, my focus for 2025 is crystal clear. Position Red FM as a trailblazer, bridging the gap between traditional and emerging media landscapes. It’s about unlocking radio’s full potential as a medium, that is a dynamic, evolving ecosystem that resonates with today’s audiences. Scaling our flagship properties like South Side Story, Awadh connection, Bhangra Premier League and Riders Music Festival will be a key part of this journey, ensuring they engage even more diverse and expansive audiences while staying true to their roots.