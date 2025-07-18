            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • perplexity-ai-overtakes-chatgpt-on-app-store-after-airtel-deal-sparks-download-surge-75456

Perplexity AI overtakes ChatGPT on App Store after Airtel deal sparks download surge

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, shared the news on LinkedIn, noting the app’s record-breaking performance and thanking users for their support following the Airtel partnership.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 5:52 PM
Perplexity AI overtakes ChatGPT on App Store after Airtel deal sparks download surge
Airtel announced it would offer a one-year subscription to Perplexity AI Pro - worth ₹17,000 annually - for free to its users.

Airtel's strategic partnership with AI search engine Perplexity has led to a surge in downloads, propelling the Perplexity app to the top spot on Apple's App Store in India - surpassing OpenAI's ChatGPT.

This milestone was confirmed by Perplexity AI's CEO, Aravind Srinivas, in a LinkedIn post.

According to a Reuters report, the spike in downloads comes just a day after Airtel announced it would offer a one-year subscription to Perplexity AI Pro - worth Rs 17,000 annually - for free to its users.

While the Perplexity app has long been listed among the top AI apps on mobile platforms, it had never overtaken ChatGPT in the Indian app store rankings - until now.

The free access to Perplexity’s premium tier, which includes advanced features like Labs and Pro tools, has made the app especially attractive to students, educators, researchers, and working professionals.

The move to partner with Airtel marks a significant expansion effort for Perplexity AI, which operates as an AI-powered search engine providing real-time answers to complex queries.

With Airtel’s massive user base and aggressive promotional push, users have been quick to download the app as the most convenient way to access the AI platform - though the service is also accessible via web browsers like Safari and Chrome.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, shared the news on LinkedIn, noting the app’s record-breaking performance and thanking users for their support following the Airtel partnership.


Tags
First Published on Jul 18, 2025 5:52 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

No dyes, no flavors: PepsiCo goes all-in on 'real food' for snack rebrand

No dyes, no flavors: PepsiCo goes all-in on 'real food' for snack rebrand

Brand Makers

Larry Ellison, world's second richest man, launches global tech institute with Oxford

Larry Ellison, world's second richest man, launches global tech institute with Oxford

Brand Makers

Reliance Retail acquires home appliance firm Kelvinator

Reliance Retail acquires home appliance firm Kelvinator

Brand Marketing

Airtel-Perplexity AI tie-up sparks online chatter over Apple, ads, and AI adoption

Airtel-Perplexity AI tie-up sparks online chatter over Apple, ads, and AI adoption

How it Works

YouTube Premium's muffled pitch: Why a "sound strategy" isn't converting in India

YouTube Premium's muffled pitch: Why a "sound strategy" isn't converting in India

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: How a tiny filter made a big splash in Colombia

Global Ads Spotlight: How a tiny filter made a big splash in Colombia

Brand Makers

PepsiCo sees strong Q2 growth in India; Snacks, beverages drive international surge

PepsiCo sees strong Q2 growth in India; Snacks, beverages drive international surge