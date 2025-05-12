32 airports reopen as India-Pakistan conflict de-escalates

All 32 airports that were temporarily closed due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have reopened as of Monday, 12 May, restoring full civil aviation operations across Indian airspace.

A new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued this morning, lifting the earlier suspension, according to a statement by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). "It is informed that these airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect," the statement read. Travellers have been advised to check directly with airlines for updated flight schedules.

Flight operations had been halted at key airports in northern and western India—particularly in border regions such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh, Pathankot, Jaisalmer, Porbandar, and Shimla—since 9 May due to what AAI described as “operational reasons.” The shutdown was originally set to last until 15 May.

While airports have reopened, airlines are expected to take some time to fully resume operations as they coordinate flight schedules and notify passengers. IndiGo, India’s largest airline, issued a travel advisory saying it would "progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes." The carrier also cautioned passengers about potential delays and last-minute adjustments as services return to normal.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which resumed partial operations on 11 May, is also gradually stabilising, although delays and cancellations were still reported. As of 4:30 pm on Sunday, a total of 97 flights had been cancelled, including 44 domestic arrivals, 52 domestic departures, and one international departure.

The disruption in air travel followed the escalation of military tensions earlier this month, prompting heightened security and a temporary freeze on civil aviation in sensitive areas. However, a mutual understanding between India and Pakistan to cease firing across the border was reached on 10 May, helping to de-escalate the situation.

Despite the reopening of airspace, heightened security protocols remain in place. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has ordered all airports to continue high-alert procedures—especially at baggage screening points and cargo terminals—until at least 18 May. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is overseeing these operations, with special attention to in-line hold baggage systems and cargo screening.