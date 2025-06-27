Sports Ministry approves inaugural edition of Indian Golf Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has officially approved the launch of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) - the country's first-ever franchise-based golf league, set to debut in January 2026.
The green signal came after a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, where IGU Director Major General (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan, IGPL Board members, and Champika Sayal, Secretary General of the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), met with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
"I can say with utmost pleasure that the Sports Ministry has given us the nod to the organise the first-ever Indian Golf Premier League, which aims at popularising the sport in Bharat," said Bhushan in an official statement. "Through IGPL, we will scout and nurture world-class golf talent who will proudly represent Bharat on the global stage."
The IGPL will be organized in partnership with Bharat Golf Private Limited and will follow a city-based franchise format, welcoming both professional and amateur golfers in team-based competitions.
Significantly, the league has a broader developmental vision beyond tournaments. According to the organisers, the IGPL plans to provide international-standard training and coaching to over 10 lakh school and college students over the next three years - a major push towards grassroots sports development.
Minister Mandaviya, who has been vocal about encouraging a "league culture" in Indian sports, reiterated the ministry's commitment to supporting such initiatives that boost India's global sporting presence.