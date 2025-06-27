            
US Embassy India mandates full disclosure of past 5 years’ social media handles for visa approval

The announcement, shared via the embassy's official X handle @USAndIndia, underlines the importance of providing accurate information on Form DS-160 - the standard online visa application form.

By  Storyboard18Jun 27, 2025 1:22 PM
The embassy warned that failure to accurately provide this information - whether intentional or accidental - can lead to immediate visa denial.

The U.S. Embassy in India has issued a crucial advisory for all non-immigrant visa applicants, emphasizing the mandatory disclosure of social media identifiers used in the past five years.

As part of the U.S. Department of State's visa adjudication policy, national security remains a top priority. To that end, applicants are now required to list all social media platforms they have used within the last five years, along with corresponding usernames, handles, or other identifiers. Importantly, passwords are not required.

This move is part of a broader U.S. initiative to enhance national security, deter identity fraud, and prevent the misuse of visa privileges. By accessing publicly available online data, visa officers aim to verify applicant identities and assess potential risks more effectively.

Applicants must also certify that all information on their DS-160 form is truthful and complete before submission. If they have not used any social media during the specified period, they must explicitly select "None."


First Published on Jun 27, 2025 1:22 PM

