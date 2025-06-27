DoT imposes Rs 6.48 lakh penalty on Airtel for subscriber verification lapse

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has imposed a Rs 6.48 lakh penalty on Bharti Airtel after uncovering lapses in subscriber identity verification during a recent audit of customer application forms (CAF) in Assam.

The fine, result of a March 2025 inspection, was communicated to Bharti Airtel on June 25, highlighting procedural lapses that failed to meet the stringent KYC standards mandated under its licence agreement.

Bharti Airtel, in a regulatory filing, has countered the charges and said that it will take appropriate action for its rectification and reversal. In a statement, the company affirmed its commitment to compliance and “plans to contest the charges, claim reversal, and take corrective action” .

The company received a notice from "DoT, Assam LSA" for "imposing a penalty of Rs 6,48,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms" on June 25, it was shared.

"DoT conducted a sample CAF (consumer application form) audit for quarter ending March, 2025 and has alleged violation of terms and conditions with respect to the subscriber verification norms under the License Agreement," the filing said.

The company further added that the maximum financial impact on the company is to the extent of the penalty levied.