73 percent urban Indians believe India is moving in the right direction in April 2024

About 3 in 4 urban Indians (73 percent) believe India is moving in the right direction in April 2024. Though there has been a 4 per cent dip over the previous month. The good news is, India continues to rank among the top 3 most optimistic markets and largely driven by global south, with the markets in the pecking order including Singapore (77 percent), Indonesia (75 percent), India (73 percent), Thailand (64 percent) and Argentina (62 percent). In sharp contrast, only 38 percent of global citizens said their country is on right track, with the markets at the bottom of the heap led by Peru (13 percent), Hungary (17 percent), France (20 percent) and South Africa (20 percent).

Ipsos’ What Worries the World survey tracks public opinion on the most important social and political issues across 29 countries, covering 25,302 adults, apart from the direction of travel, of how confident citizens are about their country and its future. What worries Indians? The top issues worrying urban Indians included inflation (41 percent), unemployment (37 percent), education (25 percent), crime and violence (23 percent) and financial and political corruption (21 percent). While most global citizens were worried about inflation (34 percent), poverty and social inequality (30 percent), crime and violence (30 percent), unemployment (27 percent) and financial and political corruption (26 percent). Interestingly, 19 percent urban Indians claimed to be worried about taxes.

Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “There is stability in the country and the nation is being steered responsibly, by surmounting global and local challenges – whether showing resilience to global challenges arising out of war in Ukraine and Israel, or combating rising cost of living, fuel prices, law and order and corruption, government has taken concrete steps to address some of these issues. With the election season in India in April and May, there will be a status quo on decision making by the incumbent government to address some of the issues impacting the citizens. Though the issues notwithstanding, unlike high level of pessimism rampant across global markets and the frustration and angst seen, three fourths of Indians polled are positive about how we are doing as a country. Though redressal of these issues can further elevate the mood of the masses and improve the quality of living. Month on month, Ipsos captures this pertinent information about 29 markets (including India) from their citizens, which provides local governments views of citizens and their top concerns.”