Celebrity endorsements remained strong in 2023: Akshay Kumar tops the list

Celebrity endorsements continue to hold a significant share of the advertising landscape in India. Male movie actors remained dominant in 2023 when it comes to endorsements, contributing 42 percent of the ad endorsement share.

According to TAM reports, Akshay Kumar emerged as the most visible celebrity endorser, with an average of 29 hours per day across all channels. Amitabh Bachchan followed closely with 16 hours per day through TV endorsements. New entrants to the top 10 list in 2023 included Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, and Virat Kohli.

The top 10 list had six male and four female celebrities. Other than Kumar and Bachchan, the others in the list were Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli and Taapsee Pannu.

Interestingly, 50 percent of ads were endorsed by celebrity couples, with Akshay Kumar and Twinkal Khanna, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt leading the pack, having endorsed 38, 48, 53, and 47 brands respectively in 2023.

When it comes to the number of brands endorsed by celebrities in 2023 against that in 2022,Amitabh Bachchan endorsed the maximum number of brands in 2023. 6 out of top 10 celebrities were endorsing more brands in 2023 compared to 2022. The list included not just Amitabh Bachchan but also Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and Kiara Advani.

More than 25 percent of the ads’ telecast on TV were endorsed by celebrities. Film stars together added 80 percent share of advertising during 2023 followed by sports persons and TV stars that added 12 percent and 7 percent share respectively.

The food and beverage sector had the highest share of celebrity ad volumes, followed by personal care/personal hygiene. The other top sectors were services, household products, hair care, building, industrial and land materials/equipment, personal healthcare, laundry, and banking/finance/investment.