Radio advertising sees 7 percent growth in ad volume during July-September quarter: TAM

Even with the surge in digital advertising, traditional media has been growing. Radio ad volumes for instance saw 7 percent growth in the July-September quarter this year compared to the same period last year.

As per TAM, the top-performing sectors during this period were services, retail, auto, food and beverages, and banking/finance/investment. These leading sectors collectively contributed an impressive 89 percent share of ad volumes, emphasising their prominence in the advertising landscape on radio.

Top categories

Within these sectors, the leading categories included properties/real estates, hospital/clinics, cars, retail outlets-jewellers, and retail outlets-clothing/textiles/fashion.

Over 160 categories registered positive growth, with properties/real estates witnessing the highest increase in ad secondages at 25 percent, followed closely by cars with a remarkable 55 percent growth compared to the preceding quarter (April-June 2023). Among the top 10 categories, computer printers experienced an extraordinary growth percentage of 180 times in the July-September period 2023.

Top advertisers

The radio advertising space during this period saw the participation of over 4,270 advertisers. The top advertisers included industry giants such as Kedia Homes, LIC Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Vishnu Packaging, SBS Biotech, Reliance Retail, Union Bank Of India, Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Ayurved, and Tata Motors.

Top brands

Out of the 5,275 brands in play, the top 10 brands that captured attention were Vimal Pan Masala, LIC Dhan Vriddhi, Patanjali Wellness, Reliance Digital, LIC, Magics Hair Care, Alishan, Brother Printer, Myn App, and an array of Tata Motors offerings.

As per the TAM report the leading states and cities in radio advertising during July-September this year were Jaipur, Surat, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, and Lucknow.