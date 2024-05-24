DD Kisan to launch two AI anchors - AI Krish and AI Bhoomi

After nine years of success, Doordarshan (DD) Kisan is soon to launch a new avatar on 26th May. Ushering into the new era of artificial intelligence, DD Kisan will become the first government TV channel to have an AI anchor onboard.

The channel will launch two AI anchors—AI Krish and AI Bhoomi, who are said to work like a human and can read the news 24 hours and 365 days without stopping or getting tired.

These AI anchors will be able to speak in fifty languages of the country and abroad and will provide every necessary information about agricultural research happening in the country and global level, trends in agriculture mandis, changes in the weather or any other information of government schemes.