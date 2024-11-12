            
      Deadline for FM Phase-III radio channel auctions extended to December 9

      By  Storyboard18Nov 12, 2024 10:00 AM
      The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has extended the deadline for applications for the allotment of 730 FM radio channels under the third batch of Phase-III auctions. The new deadline for submission of applications is now December 9, 2024, providing radio operators with additional time to prepare their bids.

      The extension follows requests from industry stakeholders, who had initially raised concerns about the tight timeframe set by the ministry. The original deadline for submitting applications was November 15, 2024. Several radio operators had urged the government to push the deadline to January 15, 2025, citing the need for additional time to assess market conditions and review the auction process in each of the 234 cities covered by this batch.

      The ministry’s revised schedule also outlines key upcoming dates. The publication of ownership details for all applicants will take place on December 16, 2024. Bidders will need to submit their ownership compliance certificates by December 23, 2024. The pre-qualification process for bidders will occur on January 10, 2025, or as soon as all necessary formalities are completed, whichever is later.

      Mock auctions are scheduled to take place 4-5 days after the pre-qualification, with the actual e-auctions set to begin just four days following the mock round.

      Industry representatives had also suggested that delaying the actual auction until April 2025 would allow operators more time for budget planning and allocation, ensuring smoother participation in the process.

      This extended timeline reflects the ministry’s efforts to accommodate the needs of potential bidders and ensure a more efficient and transparent auction process.


      First Published on Nov 12, 2024 10:00 AM

