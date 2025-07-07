E-auction of third batch of Private FM Radio Phase III channels to start on July 9

The online auctions for 730 FM radio channels in 234 cities across the country are scheduled to start on July 9, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"E-auction of third batch of Private FM Radio Phase III channels will tentatively start on 9th July, 2025 (Wednesday) from 0930 hours onwards," the Ministry said in a notification, dated July 4.

As many as 19 companies from across the country are listed as pre-qualified bidders for the auction.

The pre-qualified bidders are Ahalia Healthcare Ltd, AM Television Pvt Ltd, DB Corp Ltd (Radio Division), Eastern Media Ltd, HT Media Ltd, JCL Infra Pvt Ltd, KAL Radio Ltd, Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd, Madhuresh Publications Pvt Ltd, Malar Publications Ltd, Pindari Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd, RLFE Pvt Ltd, SantaMonicaTours and Travels Pvt Ltd, Sapphire Media Ltd, Setwell Coatings India Pvt Ltd, South Asia FM Ltd, The Malayala Manorama Co Pvt Ltd, The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co Ltd.

The auction could expand the reach of private radio in one of the world’s largest media markets.

The auction marks the third phase of India’s push to expand private FM broadcasting. In August, the cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the plan to auction 730 channels in 234 cities with a reserve price of 7.85 billion rupees. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting began inviting applications in October.

In preparation for the auction, the ministry revised its rules in April, extending the duration of each round in the allocation stage from 30 to 60 minutes. Officials say the change is designed to give bidders more time to consider their offers, potentially leading to more efficient price discovery.

The expansion comes as the private FM radio sector seeks new growth amid rising competition from digital streaming platforms and a fragmented advertising market. The government hopes the auction will encourage broader participation and investment in local radio, particularly in smaller cities where FM remains a critical source of news and entertainment.