Dentsu announces key elevations for global expansion of Dentsu Lab

Dentsu has announced the global expansion of the network’s innovation proposition, Dentsu Lab. The first global Labs will be opening in London, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with further international Labs planned for 2025. With this, dentsu also has announced the elevation of Sven Huberts to the role of President, Global Innovation & Experience and President, Dentsu Lab. Huberts will lead Dentsu Lab in partnership with Naoki Tanaka, the lead for Dentsu Lab Tokyo, now also appointed Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Lab.

The worldwide initiative builds on the success of dentsu's pioneering Dentsu Lab Tokyo, founded in 2014 by dentsu’s Global Chief Creative Officer Yasuharu Sasaki to innovate the human experience. Over the past decade, the Lab has been responsible for some of the network’s most renowned innovation projects. These include ‘All Players Welcome’ which uses technology to free the creative potential of those living with disabilities; ceremonies of international events, and the use of algorithms and data visualisation to enhance sports experiences.

Each Lab will be overseen by dedicated local leadership, to be announced in the coming months, with a team of specialists working to bring a range of services to market. They include creative R&D connecting contexts and technologies including Events, Sports, Gaming, Installations, Retail, New Products, Proposition Design, New Realities (AR, VR, MR), Data Visualisation, AI, Mobile, IoT and Rapid Prototyping. The Labs will be fully integrated with each other and dentsu’s offices, to expand on the network’s innovation offer.

The launch of Dentsu Lab was on the opening day at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, as part of a presentation delivered by dentsu President & Global CEO, Hiroshi Igarashi and Global Chief Creative Officer, Yasuharu Sasaki.

Commenting on his elevation, Sven Huberts, President Global Innovation & Experience and President, Dentsu Lab, said, “We are at an inflexion point of human creativity and technical sophistication where the opportunity for genuine innovation has never been so compelling. I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Naoki and our Lab leaders, to empower our growing global team of creators, partners and institutions with the most powerful technology and tools in the world to create experiences that truly touch hearts, impact business and, most importantly, move society forward.”

Naoki Tanaka, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Lab, said, "Since launching ten years ago, Dentsu Lab Tokyo has revolutionized the intersection of technology and creativity, solving societal challenges and creating visionary expressions that touch hearts and minds. Our talented international team of dreamers and innovators, equipped with cutting-edge technology, are poised to take this impact worldwide, to accelerate our clients’ growth while making a profound impact on society.”